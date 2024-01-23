John Van Nostrand: My energy is what I want to use and burn

Jan. 23—I just want to lose a few pounds and get some exercise. I don't need to feel like I'm sitting in a spaceship from one of the "Star Wars" movies.

I remember my grandparents living in an apartment building in Denver 40 years ago. The ground floor had a recreation room for residents' use with pool tables (loved bottle pool!), tables with jigsaw puzzles and shuffleboard. In the corner were a couple of exercise bikes and a treadmill. Those exercise bikes were perfect as they were all basic. It had an analog speedometer and an odometer. Of course you rode it to see how fast you could go. It also had a dial that increased the tension as you ride to make your leg muscles work harder.

You could ride on it and have your radio or television on at a normal volume level. There wasn't either in the recreation room. I don't remember it being as loud as a chainsaw or listening to Donald Trump at one of his civil trials last week.

That's the kind of stationary exercise bike I have wanted. That's what I have casually looked for the past couple of years. I have struck out.

Sure, I'm wanting something that was common in its time. Today's exercise bikes are more like those high-tech things you think should be charged like a Tesla. Maybe I don't see the importance of having to use electricity to lose weight in this fashion. I've been to sporting goods stores and stores that sell used equipment and they are all the same, except for price.

The screen that is powered by electricity is as big as my first TV screen was when I had my first job after college 30 years ago. The screens can record and show you everything; speed, heart rate, NFL playoff game betting odds, miles, President Biden's poll numbers, the usual stuff. I just want to ride. I don't want the monthly electric bill to be part of my weight loss plan. I want my energy to be the only thing spent.

Peloton, a name brand of exercise equipment, has one of those screens as you can watch a trainer tell you what to do when you're on the equipment. I don't need to buy a subscription to have a scripted workout person tell me I need to lose a few. I can tell myself that and save the money.

Besides, too many of those contemporary models need a U-Haul truck to be delivered home. Then you have to collapse it, carry it and turn it just right to get it through your doors, around the corners in your house and maybe down the stairs if it's planned to be in a basement. Can you imagine if Ikea made a piece of exercise equipment you assembled in your house?

You also need the Creston High football team so you have enough help getting it from the U-Haul into the house. It's just a workout getting those exercise equipment pieces into your home before you actually get a workout on the treadmill.

But I like the basement location as there would be no distractions or temptation to throw the day's clothes on them. Some people have done wonders with exercise equipment doubling as an alternative to a clothes closet or dresser.

The stationary exercise bike was in my mind as a distraction from shoveling the snow off the driveway a couple of weeks ago. My joke has been snow shoveling is the most exercise I get during the year. I hate to admit that, but it's true. I could have cleared out others down the street, but it would have been April by the time I got to them. The way January has been, we may still have snow in April.

A motivation to lose weight has to do with my closet. In the fall, I found a long-sleeve, button-down shirt that would be appropriate for the office. Knowing how cheap it was, and the size was not questioned, I purchased the shirt. Days later I thought it would be a good time to debut the shirt. Then the disappointment arrived. I grabbed the button side of the shirt and the button-hole side of the shirt and played an inverted game of tug-of-war to get the button through the hole. I'm surprised the button didn't snap off faster than a July 4th bottle rocket. I didn't wear the shirt.

The shirt was too small. Either the size was mislabeled, or they don't make that shirt size like they used to. Yes, I make reasonable explanations in times like this.

Another motivation is my college-aged daughter has a competitive speech event in early March in Arizona. She asked if I'd like to go watch. It'd be great to lose a few before then so I could get mistaken in the Phoenix airport for the guys who have played and walked the area's golf courses enough they are in shape. It would be a compliment to be mistaken as a competitive golfer.

I look at that shirt hanging in my closet to remind me what I need to do. Keep looking for that bike.

And keep shoveling snow.