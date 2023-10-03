John Waterman seeking District 38 state senate seat

Oct. 3—Former state senator and Sullivan County sheriff John Waterman is seeking the District 38 Indiana state Senate seat being vacated by Jon Ford.

Ford has announced he is resigning effective Oct. 16.

A caucus of eligible precinct committee members from will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday at Northview High School Auditorium, 3150 W. Indiana 340, Brazil.

The winner will fill the remainder of Ford's 2023-2026 term.

Waterman served as Sullivan County sheriff from from 1986 to 1994. He served in the Indiana Senate representing the 39th district from 1995 to 2014.

Joe Elsener, executive director of the Indiana Republican Party, confirmed that Waterman is seeking the District 38 seat.

Waterman could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Previously announced candidate for the District 38 seat is Greg Goode, who is state director for U. S. Todd Young, R-Indiana. Before that, Goode was executive director of government relations and university communication for Indiana State University.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue