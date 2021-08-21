John Wayne Airport in California briefly evacuated over 'security incident'; suspect in custody: report

Brie Stimson
·1 min read

John Wayne Airport in Southern California temporarily evacuated its terminals Friday night due to a "security incident" that eventually led to the arrest of a suspect who had been hiding in a ceiling after stealing an airport vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody around 10 p.m. PT.

Earlier, officials at the airport, in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, acknowledged on Twitter around 7:30 p.m. PT that they were "responding to a security incident" but didn’t elaborate.

Around 8:30 p.m. the airport reopened and was allowing passengers through security again, warning them that flight cancellations and delays should be expected.

Orange County sheriff's deputies had negotiated with the suspect while he hid in the ceiling of Terminal B, a reporter from KNBC-TV in Los Angeles wrote on Twitter. The suspect had reportedly stolen an airport vehicle and driven onto the airfield prior to being taken into custody.

The evacuation was a precautionary measure, airport spokeswoman AnnaSophia Servin told the Los Angeles Times.

FBI INVESTIGATING LATEST ALLEGED LOS ANGELES ‘JETPACK GUY’ SIGHTING

Many on Twitter posted about delays caused by the incident.

"Stuck on the tarmac at John Wayne Airport," California state Sen. Dave Min tweeted. "Apparently, there was a ‘security breach’ and they’re clearing the terminal. After a long week, can’t wait to get home but it may be a while. Thanks to airport security, TSA, and local police for keeping us all safe."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taxi driver's horror after discovering 'drunk' passenger was actually dead

    Woman found dead after being put in New York taxi cab

  • Breaking down Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas

    Stephen “Breadman” Edwards, one of the bright minds and best trainers in boxing, told Yahoo Sports that the switch from a left-hander in Errol Spence to a right-hander in Yordenis Ugas wouldn’t be the biggest issue facing Pacquiao.

  • Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's COVID claim denounced as racist

    Texas' lieutenant governor blamed rising hospitalization and death rates from COVID-19 on unvaccinated Black people — comments that were quickly denounced as racist. Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick made the remarks Thursday night on a Fox News segment in response to question about the latest coronavirus surge in Texas. The state is seeing its highest hospitalization rates since January as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.

  • I took a 19-hour overnight Amtrak train. Here are 10 reasons traveling by train is better than flying.

    An Insider reporter who traveled from New York to Chicago by train loved that he didn't have to wait in a security line and that he got more legroom.

  • 'Unruly' passengers arrested at Nashville airport after reportedly refusing to wear masks

    Two passengers face disorderly conduct charges after reportedly refusing to wear masks on separate flights at Nashville International Airport.

  • Shanghai Airport Facility In COVID Lockdown, Cargo Backlog Expected

    Multiple logistics companies are reporting that authorities have suspended operations in a major warehouse at Shanghai Pudong International Airport because of a COVID outbreak, putting a halt to most freighter activity at China's largest cargo airport. The timing of the closure throws another wrench in supply chains already stretched thin by ocean and airfreight capacity shortages and extensive shipping delays as the peak export season kicks into high gear for the holidays. All-cargo carriers in

  • Maskless flyers face $9,000 fines as U.S. FAA tackles unruly passengers

    The United States has seen a significant jump in reported cases of passengers causing disturbances on airplanes, including ignoring a federal mandate to wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The FAA, which regulates U.S. civil aviation, since Jan. 1 has received 3,889 reports of unruly passengers, including 2,867 reports of people refusing to comply with the mask mandate.

  • Air Canada sees cargo advantage in Toronto hub as shippers avoid U.S. crunch

    Air Canada sees a "strategic advantage" for its cargo business in Canadian hubs like Toronto as shippers seek to bypass logjams at some U.S. gateways. Half of air cargo normally travels in the belly of passenger jets. While North American airlines are reducing all-cargo flights as passenger traffic rebounds, that shift is more gradual in Canada due to a slower easing of travel restrictions.

  • In unfriendly skies, unruly passenger fines top $1 million

    Rowdy airline passengers have now racked up a record $1 million in potential fines this year, a toll of the tumult in the sky as travelers have returned after most were grounded by the pandemic in 2020. The Federal Aviation Administration announced the latest cases Thursday, involving 34 travelers who flew between January and May. Their offenses ranged from refusing to wear a face mask, as required by a federal rule, to punching a flight attendant in the nose. Airlines have reported about 3,900 incidents of unruly passengers this year, and three-fourths involve refusal to wear a mask, according to the FAA.

  • Fines Against 'Unruly' Passengers on Flights Surpass $1M So Far in 2021, FAA Reports

    Among the new report of allegations are a man who put his head up a flight attendant's skirt and a woman who threw corn nuts at fellow passengers

  • FAA levied more than $1M in fines against 'unruly passengers' this year amid mask mandate

    The Federal Aviation Administration has initiated 682 investigations against "unruly passengers" in 2021, more than four times the total in 2019.

  • Fines for unruly passengers this year top $1 million

    The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday it would seek more than $500,000 in fines against 34 passengers for bad behavior on flights.