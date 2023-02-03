John Welborn Is The Independent Chairman of the Board of Orbital Corporation Limited (ASX:OEC) And They Just Picked Up 107% More Shares

Potential Orbital Corporation Limited (ASX:OEC) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, John Welborn, recently bought AU$200k worth of stock, paying AU$0.20 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 107%.

See our latest analysis for Orbital

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orbital

In fact, the recent purchase by John Welborn was the biggest purchase of Orbital shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.20 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Orbital insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Orbital insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Orbital insiders own 5.2% of the company, worth about AU$1.2m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Orbital Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Orbital insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Orbital. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Orbital.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here