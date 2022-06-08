Johnathan Holifield at the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference

The SVP of New Economies of Bitwise Industries on building tech economies in underestimated cities

New York, NY --News Direct-- 1BusinessWorld

Johnathan Holifield, the Senior Vice President of New Economies at Bitwise Industries, joins the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference to talk about building tech economies in underestimated cities.

Johnathan Holifield at the 2022 LEW Conference

Bitwise Industries creates a bridge between humans from marginalized communities and stories of systemic poverty to skills and resources necessary to access opportunities in the tech industry. At Bitwise Industries, Johnathan leads commercialization and expansion into underdog cities across the U.S.

Register to attend the 2022 LEW Conference to watch the live session of Johnathan's presentation and to connect with him live at the event:

https://events.zoom.us/e/view/_LwgIoXQQL2gA_LMBaozZA

All news and content distribution in partnership with News Direct.

About Bitwise Industries

Bitwise Industries creates a bridge between humans from marginalized communities and stories of systemic poverty to skills and resources necessary to access opportunities in the tech industry. By leveraging public-private partnerships, Bitwise provides paid apprenticeships to students to learn tech skills, connects them to meaningful tech opportunities, and builds vibrant buildings in underestimated cities to house their work. By upskilling disenfranchised humans, it empowers them to change their own lives—which ignites and transforms the regional economies of the cities in which Bitwise serves. Bitwise Industries

About Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

As part of 1BusinessWorld, Leading Entrepreneurs of the World is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial platforms and events in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

Story continues

Contact Details

1BusinessWorld

Media Enquiries

+1 212-220-6677

info@1businessworld.com

Company Website

https://1businessworld.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/johnathan-holifield-at-the-2022-leading-entrepreneurs-of-the-world-conference-924488350