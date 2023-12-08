Johnnie McClendon vigil

Lede grafs from the vigil here.

Background:

Vigil in the Garinger High gym, 1100 Eastway Drive on Friday afternoon arranged by Mothers of Murdered Offspring in memory of Johnnie McClendon, the 14-year-old Garinger High School student and basketball player.

Johnnie was fatally shot in his home Sunday night in the 400 block of Keswick Avenue. The house is across from Camp North End in the Lockwood area between North Graham Street and North Tryon Street.

Police charged 19-year-old Myhijee Major with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Johnnie’s death. Major turned himself in at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday, police said.

Johnnie had just made the basketball team, activist Will Adams previously told The Charlotte Observer. Adams works to end youth gun violence through his organization TruBlue.

“Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden,” LeDuan Pratt, Garinger principal, wrote in a statement to families in which he said counselors would available to grieving students.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8277 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600. Anonymous tips also can be left at Charlotte Crime Stoppers.com.