Johnnie St. Vrain:

Sep. 3—Dear Johnnie: Why is the nice flagstone Mead Highschool sign mounted off center? — JW

Dear JW: Fourteen years after the sign was placed, we might never know for sure. But here's what I found out.

I was able to connect with our district construction team under our operations department and they were able to provide some information. The sign was installed with the new construction of the high school in 2009. An outside design firm was used for the project. The district can confirm that the design was intentional — the team reviewed construction drawings that detail the sign to be supported by three out of the four base walls, which reflect the off-center placement. While no one on the current district team can confirm if there was a deeper reason why the sign was designed this way, their guess is that it was simply an attempt to create visual interest.