Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler owners plan new concept for Pauline's Southern Kitchen location

First, 1700 Shedeck Parkway in Yukon was home to a Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler, then it was transformed into Pauline's Southern Kitchen. And, beginning Jan. 31, the Haynes family plans to restructure once more, bringing customers Johnnie’s Kitchen & Bar.

“We have seen remarkable growth at Pauline’s,” said Jana Haynes, owner of Pauline’s and wife of co-founder Rick Haynes. “We have stayed true to what our flagship restaurant, Johnnie’s, is known for — delicious, fresh food with impeccable service. We are in the restaurants every single day and have conversations with our customers. They wanted us to add something special and unique. They asked, we listened, and we’re delivering.”

This archival photo depicts, from left, David Haynes, Johnnie Haynes and Rick Haynes in the kitchen checking out the Hik'ry Sauce at Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler in 1987.

Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler celebrated 50 years in 2021 and the new restaurant will blend the classic Johnnie’s menu with a full bar and additional menu items. Alongside appetizers, entrees and beer, the new concept will also feature pool tables, darts, and lots of TVs.

“This new venture would not be possible without our valued customers and the amazing Yukon and Mustang communities,” said Jana Haynes. “I’ve scoured the town looking for old school letter jackets and sports memorabilia. I’m excited for Oklahomans to experience the new concept. This isn’t a typical sports bar with average food. This is a place for the family to come, friends to gather, devour great food, have a drink, watch a game or just hang out and shoot pool or throw some darts.”

Haynes continued, “When Pauline’s closes Sunday night, Jan. 28, we will flip the restaurant, ready to serve Oklahomans come Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. We can’t wait to welcome everyone and introduce them to Johnnie’s Kitchen & Bar in Yukon.”

The previous Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler location at 421 W Interstate 240 is also slated to re-open as a Johnnie’s Kitchen & Bar in early March.

