Johnny Appleseed biography includes stories of his ties to Mansfield

During his travels from Pennsylvania to Indiana, John Chapman passed through many places and influenced many people.

Better known as Johnny Appleseed, he spent significant time in Mansfield, living in and around here for about 20 years, between 1810 and 1830.

Mark Bodanza has written a biography called "Johnny Appleseed: The Man Behind the Folklore."

Bodanza and Appleseed share the same hometown, Leominster, Massachusetts. Bodanza is a lawyer, author and city councilor. "Johnny Appleseed" is his 13th nonfiction book.

"As a Leominster native, I felt a certain obligation to tell John Chapman's story," Bodanza said. "I have had a keen interest in history since grade school and have been vigorously pursuing that with writing and research over the last two decades."

Bodanza said Appleseed's time in Mansfield coincided with the War of 1812.

"He interacted with the natives," Bodanza said. "In at least a couple of cases, he warned the settlers of impending native attacks."

Mansfield references included in biography of Johnny Appleseed

Bodanza relayed a couple of Mansfield-centric anecdotes about Appleseed. When asked if people would have the same professions in heaven, Appleseed replied they would.

A lawyer asked about his profession.

"You guys don't go to heaven," Appleseed said. "You are mired in mud and get to sling it at each other for eternity."

In another case, a traveling preacher asked for the location of the "barefoot Christian traveling to heaven."

Appleseed, who was laying on a piece of timber, lifted his foot in acknowledgement.

While Appleseed was considered a local hero, he was also a bit of an enigma, Bodanza said, adding nearly half of the nation doesn't even believe he existed.

Appleseed was born on the eve of the American Revolution and was a man who heeded the westward call of the frontier. He set out on a mission that not only included propagating apple seedlings but also spreading deep-seated religious beliefs along with his mindful way of life.

"Everything about Johnny Appleseed is not entirely clear," Bodanza said. "He's an enigmatic figure."

The author said a 1948 Disney film popularized Appleseed.

"I don't think he would have gotten as much publicity in modern times if not for that film," Bodanza said.

Next year will mark the 250th anniversary of Appleseed's birth.

Known for going barefoot, Appleseed lived the "simplest of lives."

"He was the ultimate minimalist before the term was invented," Bodanza said.

He said he didn't realize what a thoughtful and purposeful life Appleseed led.

"It was difficult to capture in words," Bodanza said of trying to define Appleseed. "He can't been contained to one place. It's almost like he was a spirit."

Johnny Appleseed Monument - South Park

Appleseed recognized throughout area

Appleseed has a historical marker in Mansfield at the intersection of Brinkerhoff Avenue and Summit Street.

He is recognized in other area towns. In Wayne County, the village of Apple Creek holds a Johnny Appleseed Festival, scheduled this year for July 26-27.

In Mifflin, just off Ohio 603 in Ashland County, sits the now-closed Johnny Appleseed Amphitheater. It opened in 2004 but closed the next year, in part, because of poor attendance for a play documenting Appleseed's life.

"I'm truly happy I finally took on an examination of Chapman's life," Bodanza said. "It has a great deal of relevance to the times we live in and life generally. At the very least, Johnny Appleseed will always speak to us about introspection and the world around us."

Bodanza's biography is available on Amazon and the Barnes & Noble website by searching the author's name. "Johnny Appleseed: The Man Behind the Folklore" is also available at bodanza.com.

