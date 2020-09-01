Johnny Depp accused by Amber Heard's legal team of trying to intimidate and threaten witnesses

Johnny Depp outside the High Court in July - Eddie Mulholland

Johnny Depp has been accused of attempting to intimidate witnesses as part of his legal battle against Amber Heard over claims he physically and verbally abused her throughout their marriage, it can be revealed.

The Hollywood superstar is alleged to have instructed his agents and attorneys to “intimidate and threaten witnesses to attempt to influence their testimony” against his ex-wife.

The explosive accusations were levelled against Mr Depp as part of Amber Heard's defence against claims made in the US that she libelled him by maintaining that he inflicted years of domestic abuse on her.

In legal documents lodged with a Virginia court and now made available to the public, Ms Heard’s legal team accuse Mr Depp of attempting to intimidate witnesses by telling them they would face huge legal costs if they did not sign declarations prepared by his lawyer Adam Waldman.

These declarations were intended to support Mr Depp’s case against his former wife “in a manner adverse to Ms Heard,” claim her lawyers.

Mr Depp is also suing Ms Heard in the US courts over an opinion article she wrote for the New York Times in 2018 in which she called for more legal protection and public support for women who speak about their experience of domestic violence at the hands of powerful men. She did not name Mr Depp in the article.

US actress Amber Heard outside the Royal Courts of Justice - Neil Hall/ Shutterstock

Ms Heard’s counterclaim, lodged with Fairfax County Court by her legal team on August 10, states: “Mr Depp, through his agents and attorneys, has also attempted to intimidate and threaten witnesses to attempt to influence their testimony in a manner adverse to Ms Heard, claiming that they will have to spend significant sums for attorneys if they do not cooperate and sign declarations prepared by Waldman.”

It goes on to claim that Mr Depp’s representatives told potential witnesses that if they did not cooperate “people will be arrested and charged with crimes, and the like”.

At the same time the star is accused of having orchestrated a campaign of social media trolling against Ms Heard, which began shortly after they separated in May 2016 and continued unabated throughout his recent libel action against The Sun newspaper for describing him as a “wife beater”.

The online campaign was allegedly achieved by “creating, controlling and manipulating” social media accounts targeting Ms Heard, including computer-controlled accounts, or ‘bots’ on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The purpose of these was allegedly to press movie bosses to sack Ms Heard from her starring role in the Aquaman movie franchise and undermine her credibility as a victim of domestic violence.

In one particularly dramatic accusation Ms Heard’s lawyers suggest a number of these bots were set up in Russia with Mr Waldman’s connivance.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for screening of the movie"Black Mass at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival in September 2015 - Giuseppe Cacace/ AFP

The counterclaim states: “There are a number of newly created foreign language accounts specifically or predominantly designed to damage Ms Heard.

“Many of these accounts have Cyrillic signatures, reflecting Russian origin. Mr Waldman, Mr Depp’s agent and attorney, is publicly associated with Russian individuals with the capability to organise such attacks.”

It names two supposed Johnny Depp-fan Twitter accounts in particular, which it claims were responsible for roughly 50 per cent of the social media attack on Ms Heard: @ifod_net and @mygrindelwald.

Ms Heard’s lawyers say the online attacks on her have “high tweet-to-retweet ratios in numbers implausible for authentic human users”.

They say the online harassment continued even during the libel trial in London, in which Ms Heard was the principal defence witness for The Sun’s publisher’s NGN and its associate editor Dan Wootton.

On July 22 and July 26 – as the case was still being heard by Mr Justice Nicol at the High Court – Mr Depp, through Mr Waldman, tweeted photographs he claimed showed Ms Heard was lying about injuries she claims he inflicted on her.

This was part of what her lawyers claim was an “elaborate plan to defame Ms Heard” and portray her in the public mind as a liar.

Mr Depp sued NGN and Mr Wootton over the publication of an article on April 27, 2018, with the headline: "Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be 'genuinely happy' casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?"

A judgment is expected in the case shortly.

As part of her counterclaim in the US case Ms Heard is seeking compensation of $100 million along with punitive damages of $350,000 for his attempts to “defame Ms Heard and to interfere with Ms Heard’s reputation, career and livelihood”.

Mr Depp has denied the latest claims.

Speaking on his behalf Mr Waldman said: “Amber Heard and her confederates don’t like the looming consequences of her notorious abuse hoax. Lies often require new lies to survive. So Ms Heard and her legal brain-trust recently hatched a new harebrained scheme – to claim that her abuse victim Mr Depp and I have intimidated witnesses by asking them to tell the truth while creating a Russian bot army to foil her.”