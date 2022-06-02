Johnny Depp-Amber Heard civil trial puts focus on intimate partner violence and abuse

If there’s one thing that the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard civil trial has shown us, it’s that social media can take the deadly serious topic of domestic violence — and make it even worse.

As anyone who has even casually followed the trial knows, the court testimony — as well as the photographic evidence of Heard’s injuries and audio evidence of Depp’s verbally abusive tirades — were difficult to see.

But it’s been a combination of social-media influencers, celebrities, diehard Depp fans, bots and others who stand to profit who have managed to turn the internet against Heard.

Social media: Depp and Heard came away with wins. The difference is how she was treated online

Who do you believe?: Amber Heard, Johnny Depp and who we choose to believe

Actor Amber Heard hugs her attorney Elaine Bredehoft after closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on May 27.

This is how The New Yorker broke it down last month: “The precise demographics of the pro-Depp coalition are diverse, if uncertain in their exact proportions ... According to Wired, the hashtag #JusticeforJohnnyDepp has surpassed ten billion views on TikTok. Parody videos of Heard’s emotional testimony are already a TikTok cliché ... NBC News has reported on the YouTube creators who pivoted to anti-Heard videos when they realized how much users and the algorithm liked them.”

(Former NSYNC singer Lance Bass posted one of those parody videos reenacting Heard’s testimony — then quickly deleted it after it sparked a wave of backlash.)

Actor Johnny Depp in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va. on May 27.

The New York Post listed which celebrities had weighed in with opinions on whom they were supporting:

In Depp’s corner:

Chris Rock

Ireland Baldwin

Joe Rogan

Bill Burr

Jennifer Aniston

Eva Green

Heard’s supporters include:

Howard Stern

Ellen Barkin

Julia Fox

One of the surprising aspects for some observers has been the relatively small number of female sympathizers or empathizers for Heard. And that includes women who have been domestic violence victims.

Sociologist Nicole Bedera has offered a few theories for why that may be.

She posted on twitter that “It can be scary — and for victims, re-traumatizing — for women to empathize with an abuse survivor. If violence really *is* everywhere and if it *feels* like it can happen to anyone, then a lot of women will start to worry that they will be next. So is it surprising that a lot of women are coming to Depp's defense? No. Not at all."

Story continues

She also noted in an article she wrote for Harper’s Bazaar, “In my own work, I have interviewed a lot of conservative survivors. They are quick to insist I should believe them, but not other victims, especially if those victims fail to meet white feminine ideals like chastity or subservience to men’s authority.”

Supporters of both actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard rally outside of the Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27.

Turbulent relationship

Heard and Depp began dating in 2012, were married in 2015 and divorced 15 months later. At the time, Heard accused Depp of domestic violence (a charge he denied) and filed a restraining order against him.

The couple eventually reached a divorce settlement and appeared to have gone their separate ways.

However, in 2018 Heard wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse. I felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out. I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse."

Neither Depp nor any other alleged perpetrator was named in the piece — but the article is what led to the current lawsuit. Depp claimed defamation and sued for $50 million, claiming that the article’s implications derailed his career. Heard countersued for $100 million.

The six-week trial concluded on the Friday before Memorial Day. On Wednesday, the jury concluded that both Heard and Depp had each defamed the other. Depp was awarded $15 million; Heard, $2 million.

And so here we are.

Delving deeper into domestic violence

If you’re unfamiliar with intimate partner violence, consider yourself fortunate because it’s far more prevalent than commonly understood.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, around 25% of women and 10% of men “have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime” and some 43 million women and 38 million men have “experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime.”

Experts agree that intimate partner violence and related behaviors are about subjugating the victim.

Tamika Rawleigh, director of the Alpert Jewish Family Service Domestic Abuse Program.

“Domestic violence is more about control and power,” explains Tamika Rawleigh, director of the Alpert Jewish Family Service Domestic Abuse Program. “Abuse is meant to confuse and frustrate the victim into thinking that nothing they do is right, and most of the time it is a direct attack on the person’s confidence and self-esteem.”

Of course, the violence doesn’t start right away. Rather, it’s a process. The perpetrator gradually isolates the victim so that the victim has less contact with friends and loved ones.

“Most domestic abusers are master manipulators, and after the romancing part of the relationship, they begin the process of introducing abuse,” Rawleigh says.

According to Boynton Beach psychologist Elaine Rotenberg, chief clinical and impact officer with Alpert Jewish Family Service, perpetrators are likely modeling behavior they’ve witnessed or been subjected to.

Boynton Beach psychologist Elaine Rotenberg, chief clinical and impact officer with Alpert Jewish Family Service.

“Violence is learned behavior and most adult abusers will have had some history of abuse,” Rotenberg says.

In addition, alcohol and/or drug abuse can act as a domestic violence accelerant.

Intimate partner violence tends to unfold in the following four-stage pattern:

Tension

Incident

Reconciliation

Period of calm

Brian McCarey has been with the Lake Worth-based nonprofit HomeSafe for nearly 25 years and is the director of the organization’s SafetyNet Program, which works toward preventing recurrent family violence and protecting victims.

In running support groups, he says he’s found that many of his clients say “the worst part is the tension stage when they’re walking on eggshells. It’s almost like they want to get the physical stage ‘over with’ so then at least they can have peace for a little while.”

Brian McCarey, director of SafetyNet, a program within HomeSafe, a Lake Worth-based nonprofit organization that tries to prevent recurrent family violence and protect victims of abuse.

Sans intervention, the cycle can last years or even decades.

“Research shows it often takes six to seven unsuccessful attempts for a victim to leave an abusive relationship,” notes Rotenberg.

One of the major misconceptions about long-term abusive relationships is that people want to stay in them.

“Often, it is less about staying and more about not seeing a way out,” Rotenberg says.

McCarey adds that “many times victims are financially dependent on their abuser and they’re also scared for their safety if they do try to leave.”

What Rawleigh, Rotenberg, McCarey and all domestic violence experts want the public to know is that domestic violence is often hidden in plain sight — so don’t hesitate to act if you suspect a loved one is being abused.

“The victim may deny it at first and even get angry,” says McCarey. “But victims are eventually thankful that someone reached out.”

For help

If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, help is available by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: amber heard johnny depp intimate partner violence-what-to-know