Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Defamation Trial: 3 MAJOR Revelations

Dylan Redwine was visiting his father, Mark, at Mark's home in Colorado in November 2012 when the 13-year-old vanished. Mark, his ex-wife, Elaine, and Dylan's older brother, Cory, appeared on Dr. Phil to talk about the teen's disappearance in February 2013. Mark swore at the time that he had no idea what had happened to Dylan. In July 2021, Mark Redwine, 60, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in Dylan's death. Currently serving a sentence of 48 years in prison, he continues to proclaim his innocence. He is seeking an appeal. "I never thought I'd be a mother trying to survive the death of my son," says Elaine. Cory says, "Dylan was my best friend. On a daily basis, there's so much that happens that makes me miss him."