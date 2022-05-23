Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' co-star shows support, slams 'false allegations' brought by Heard

Johnny Depp is receiving support from a former co-star.

Depp's "Pirates of the Caribbean" co-star Greg Ellis slammed what he called "false allegations" brought against Depp by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp has sued Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse. Although she didn't name Depp specifically, his agent testified the article has had a "catastrophic" impact on his career.

Ellis, who starred in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise as Lt. Theodore Groves, emphasized the importance of remembering someone is "innocent till proven guilty."

"Too many lives ruined by false allegations because the #MeToo ‘iron clad certainty’ replaced the ‘reasonable doubt’ of jurisprudence. Merely proffering an accusation does not mean someone is guilty. The cultural default must always be innocent till proven guilty," he wrote Monday on Twitter.

Ellis has further defended Depp specifically since the defamation trial began.

He wrote: "I’m proud to have very publicly stood beside Johnny Depp for 6 years during his very public defenestration. Integrity is earned in turmoil, not merely asserted in comfort. I love you brother. As does your family, friends & millions of supporters around the world."

"There are more Harvey’s to flush out. There are more Amber’s 2 hold accountable," another tweet reads. "An ongoing cultural conversation on Predation AND Defenestration in Hollywood is necessary. A much broader national conversation on the Cartel of Family Law is imperative. Our children deserve it."

Ellis added: "Astonishing, devastating, familiar stories coming in to me today. All with the same theme – false allegations are a pernicious in our society, and those who make them MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE. All of them. Every single last one."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor and the "Aquaman" actress have both taken the stand so far in the trial. Depp and Heard each testified for four days and have both accused the other of domestic abuse.

Depp is expected to return to the stand after Heard finished her testimony.

The trial was set to conclude on May 19, but has been extended until May 27 due to the remaining amount of evidence.