Johnny Depp appeals ex Amber Heard’s $2M victory in defamation suit

Johnny Depp is hoping not to pay Amber Heard anything as a result of the ex-spouses’ six-week defamation trial in Virginia earlier this year.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 59, on Wednesday filed an appeal to the jury finding that Depp should pay $2 million to the 36-year-old “Aquaman” star as a result of his lawyer Adam Waldman denouncing Heard’s domestic violence claims as a hoax, TMZ reports.

Depp, in his appeal, claims that he shouldn’t be held responsible for the statements made by the attorney, remarks which he says Heard’s legal team could not prove were made with malice, which is necessary for defamation.

Depp was awarded a total of $10.35 million — $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, the latter of which are capped in the state — in the trial over a 2018 op-ed Heard penned for The Washington Post, in which the actress referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

The $2 million Depp was ordered to pay Heard stemmed from her $100 million countersuit. Heard in July filed a notice to appeal the verdict after she was denied a new trial.

The former couple met on the set of 2011′s “The Rum Diary.”