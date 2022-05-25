Johnny Depp claimed Amber Heard's lawyer could have 'typed' up texts where the actor said a woman's sex organs were 'rightfully mine'

Actor Johnny Depp reacts as he testifies in the courtroom during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 25, 2022. Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard's lawyer of screwing with texts presented at trial on Wednesday.

Heard's lawyer presented graphic texts he said were sent from Depp to a former personal assistant.

Depp claimed Heard's lawyer "screwed with" the texts, and said the lawyer could have "typed it up."

Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard's lawyer of messing with text messages where the actor said a woman's sex organs were "rightfully mine."

During Depp's ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife on Wednesday, Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn presented text messages from February 2017 that he said were sent from Depp to a former personal assistant.

"Molly's p---- is RIGHTFULLY MINE!!!!" Depp purportedly wrote. "Should I not just bust in and remove the hinges tonight???"

Rottenborn questioned Depp about the text message in a heated exchange.

"You've said before that if you want to be with a woman sexually, that she is 'rightfully yours,' haven't you?" Rottenborn asked, in reference to a series graphic text messages describing sex.

"That's ludicrous," Depp responded.

"You've also said that with respect to women that you want to be with, you've remarked, 'I need, I want, I take," Heard's attorney said.

"Equally as ludicrous," Depp said, and denied sending all the texts. He claimed Heard's lawyer might have "screwed with" the texts.

"You could have typed it up last night," Depp said.

"I can assure you, I didn't type it up last night," Rottenborn responded.

Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard in 2019, alleging she lied about being a victim of domestic violence. Heard has denied the claims and countersued, alleging Depp physically assaulted her numerous times.

On the stand Wednesday, Depp also said he doesn't "know who Molly is."

When Depp's own attorneys questioned him again following Rottenborn's questions, they offered no evidence to suggest the text messages were doctored or came from anyone other than him.

