Johnny Depp defamation trial resumes Monday with ex-wife Heard on stand

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisa Richwine
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Amber Heard
    Amber Heard
    American actress
  • Johnny Depp
    Johnny Depp
    American actor, film producer, and musician

By Lisa Richwine

(Reuters) - Johnny Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, will return to the witness stand on Monday in a defamation trial filled with graphic allegations of physical and emotional abuse from both sides.

Jurors in the case have listened to explicit recordings of the couple's arguments and testimony about a severed finger, feces in a bed and an alleged sexual assault with a bottle.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard has counter-sued for $100 million, arguing Depp smeared her by calling her a liar.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star testified that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the abuser in their relationship. In early 2015 shortly after their wedding, Heard threw a vodka bottle that cut off the top of Depp's right middle finger, he said.

In April 2016, Depp said, feces were found in the couple's bed. One of his security guards testified that Heard told him the feces were left there as a "horrible practical joke gone wrong."

Heard, best known for her role in "Aquaman," has denied severing Depp's finger and said she only hit him to defend herself or her sister. In tearful testimony about that night, she said Depp assaulted her by inserting a liquor bottle in her vagina while he threatened to kill her.

Heard has not yet been cross-examined by Depp's lawyers.

The legal case hinges on a December 2018 opinion piece Heard authored in the Washington Post. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear Heard was referencing him. The couple's divorce was finalized in 2017 after less than two years of marriage.

Depp, once among Hollywood's biggest stars, said Heard's allegations cost him "everything." A new "Pirates" movie was put on hold, and Depp was replaced in the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise, a "Harry Potter" spinoff.

Heard's attorneys have argued that she told the truth and that her opinion was protected free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Closing arguments are scheduled for May 27.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against the Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp's lawyers filed the case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the Washington Post is printed there. The newspaper is not a defendant.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amber Heard expected to resume testimony in Depp libel trial

    Amber Heard is expected to take the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus to accommodate a judicial conference. Jurors have already heard four weeks of testimony.

  • The Johnny Depp - Amber Heard defamation trial resumes on Monday after 10 day hiatus

    As the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial is set to resume, so is the trial by social media as both parties receive waves of abuse on social media from opposing supporters. Carter Evans has more.

  • Johnny Depp’s $50M Trial Against Amber Heard About To Get Even More Down, Dirty & Explicit

    Barreling towards closing arguments on May 27, Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard is about to get very ugly. Resuming tomorrow after a weeklong break, the proceedings that started on April 11th in Virginia will find the Aquaman co-star under cross examination from her litigious ex-husband’s pricey Brown Rudick attorneys later on […]

  • Dr. Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

    Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction before Tuesday's primary election.

  • Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial memes could have ‘a chilling effect’ on victims of domestic abuse, expert says

    Experts and some viewers of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial say they've been horrified by memes and lip syncs made with audio from her testimony describing domestic violence.

  • Connor Heyward officially signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

    Connor Heyward has officially signed his rookie contract with the Steelers

  • Monday's Child: Shyanne, 12, enjoys people

    Shyanne will thrive in a home with a strong maternal role model that can set appropriate limits and boundaries.

  • ‘SNL’ Mockingly Sh*ts The Bed In Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard Trial Cold Open, In The Best Way

    There’s been a lot of defecation slung around the past few weeks in Johnny Depp’s ongoing $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard. Tonight, Saturday Night Live successfully threw some of its own against the wall to see what would stick in the cold open. “I felt very very sad,” said a bearded and ponytailed […]

  • Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard is back in court: A recap of the biggest trial bombshells so far

    Johnny Depp’s legal team had ample time to prepare its cross-examination of Amber Heard, his ex-wife. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is suing her for defamation, seeking $50 million.

  • "I’m Sorry, I Just Didn’t Get It At All": 27 Beloved Movies That People Think Get Way More Praise Than They Should

    "Even if you disregard the numerous 'that did not age well' moments, the pacing is atrocious."View Entire Post ›

  • This Florida black bear got pizza. This one got none. Watch as they visit family home

    One black bear went out for pizza. One black bear got none.

  • 10 killed in racially motivated shooting in Buffalo

    STORY: An 18-year-old white male has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism."Authorities say at least 10 people have been reported dead from the shooting, which took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the suspect was armed with an assault-style rifle and body armor when he opened fire in the parking lot, while livestreaming the attack on Twitch:1:50 "He worked his way back to the front of the store. Buffalo police immediately responded and engaged the suspect in the vestibule of the store and at that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo Police personnel and two patrol officers talked the suspect into dropping the gun. He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear and surrendered at that point."Officials said eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, and that the attack would be investigated both as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" under federal law.Twitch said in a statement that it removed the livestream of the attack less than two minutes after it started and was working to ensure no other accounts reposted the content.Speaking at the suspect's arraignment on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said such livestreams were responsible for a "feeding frenzy" of violent extremist ideology. She also pledged to introduce previously planned gun control legislation on Tuesday to address "loopholes" in state laws."To see the sense of security shattered by an individual, a White Supremacist who has engaged in an act of terrorism and will be prosecuted as such... It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there is such evil that lurks out there."Documents attributed to the suspect have been circulating online, including a to-do list for the attack, as well as a 180-page manifesto alleging that minorities are replacing white people worldwide.A district attorney spokesperson declined to comment on the documents while the FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.

  • ‘The Voice’: Camila Cabello Joins NBC Reality Competition Alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend & Gwen Stefani; Kelly Clarkson Departs

    Cinderella star Camila Cabello is joining The Voice. The pop star, known for hits such as Don’t Go Yet, is joining the 22nd season of the NBC reality competition series. She will join Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani on the panel, although Kelly Clarkson will not be part of the new lineup. Clarkson […]

  • Manhattan Project radiation lingers in Oak Ridge. Critics wants more info on a new landfill

    Environmental groups, while acknowledging the low-level radiation waste has to go somewhere, say they don't know how the proposal will protect people.

  • UK: Russia has likely lost one-third of ground combat forces in Ukraine

    The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said that Russia has likely lost one-third of its ground combat forces in Ukraine almost three months into its war. in a Twitter thread on Sunday, the ministry added that Moscow’s forces in the Donbas region have lost their ​​momentum and fallen behind schedule. The ministry also said that Russia…

  • 'SNL' Cold Open Skips Politics For Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Trial

    It's all "for fun," says wine-guzzling judge Cecily Strong, channeling Jeanine Pirro.

  • Drake, Olivia Rodrigo clean up at 2022 Billboard Music Awards; winners list

    Drake made history at the Billboard Music Awards, racking up five more wins, bringing his total to 34, making him the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show. Other notable winners included Olivia Rodrigo, who took home the most awards of the night with seven, and Ye (Kanye West), who scored six.

  • Drew Brees opens the door to a return to football

    It started with a report that he’s leaving NBC. It escalated into something much more significant. Following a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees will be leaving NBC, Brees said this on Twitter: “Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently [more]

  • Russia has probably lost a 3rd of the invading force it started with in February, UK defense ministry says

    Russia's advance into the Donbas region has also "lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule," the UK defense ministry tweeted.

  • May's super 'flower' moon shines over ancient Greek temple

    STORY: The 5th century BC marble temple stands on a cliff over the coast at Cape Sounion, some 70 kilometers south of Athens. Several spectators stood around the temple to watch the moon rise.The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which publishes Native American names for full moons, calls this month’s full moon the “flower moon”, as May is known as a month when flowers bloom in abundance. This name was given to the moon by the Algonquin tribes, an indigenous people of North America. The Cree gave it several names as well, related to Spring, such as the Budding Moon, or Egg Laying Moon.This full moon is a supermoon, according to the almanac, and coincides with a total lunar eclipse, highly visible in the western hemisphere, which will turn the moon a reddish-brown. NASA calls May’s full moon a marginal supermoon. Supermoons are full moons whose orbit is closest to the Earth, making them appear larger and brighter.