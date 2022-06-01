Johnny Depp gets standing ovation at London concert

The Telegraph

He’s everywhere and nowhere, baby (to quote Jeff Beck’s debut 1967 solo single, Hi Ho Silver Lining). Movie star Johnny Depp has taken a break from his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard to join guitar supremo Beck on tour in the UK. He shambled on for the second half of the show at the Royal Albert Hall, swathed in an assortment of hats, bandanas, scarves and kerchiefs, a guitar slung so low it was a wonder he didn’t trip over it. Depp’s look may be intended to approximate Keith Richards’