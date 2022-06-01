Johnny Depp gets standing ovation at London concert
Johnny Depp got a standing ovation after performing with Jeff Beck in London Tuesday -- while awaiting a verdict in the sensational trial that pitted him against ex-wife Amber Heard. (May 31)
Johnny Depp got a standing ovation after performing with Jeff Beck in London Tuesday -- while awaiting a verdict in the sensational trial that pitted him against ex-wife Amber Heard. (May 31)
As the jury begins deliberations on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard libel case, attorneys give their take on proceedings. (May 31)
It's your last chance to score these 55+ deals on Super Mario, Drew Barrymore, The Pioneer Woman and more.
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance on Sunday at a Jeff Beck concert in England, just days after closing arguments for his defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp joined Beck on stage to perform their 2020 collaboration, 'Isolation,' which is a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 hit. The two also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s 'What’s Going On' and Jimi Hendrix’s 'Little Wing.'
The actor hit the stage on the guitar with friend and collaborator Jeff Beck for the second night in a row
He’s everywhere and nowhere, baby (to quote Jeff Beck’s debut 1967 solo single, Hi Ho Silver Lining). Movie star Johnny Depp has taken a break from his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard to join guitar supremo Beck on tour in the UK. He shambled on for the second half of the show at the Royal Albert Hall, swathed in an assortment of hats, bandanas, scarves and kerchiefs, a guitar slung so low it was a wonder he didn’t trip over it. Depp’s look may be intended to approximate Keith Richards’
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck show in the U.K. as jury deliberations are underway in the defamation trial involving him and Amber Heard.
UPDATED: One night after making a surprise appearance during guitar legend Jeff Beck’s show in Sheffield, England, Johnny Depp joined Beck onstage again Sunday, this time at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. “He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since,” the onetime Yardbirds guitarist said […]
"I've got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110," the Charlie's Angels star opened up about being an older mom
There's still time to save big on Bose, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Ninja, Crock-Pot, Motorola, Garmin and so much more!
The jury in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial embarked on a second day of deliberations on Tuesday.
Meghan Markle is reportedly trying to end her rift with her father Thomas Markle following his stroke.
And we have new laws to thank for this mess…
Johnny Depp joined fellow musician Jeff Beck onstage in the United Kingdom twice and performed their cover of John Lennon's 'Isolation' over the weekend.
The Oscar winner visited his hometown with a local congressman on Friday.
After deciding "The Rock" would be her dream date, the dedicated fan came up with a novel way to make it happen.
WASHINGTON — After Lenny Pozner’s 6-year-old son Noah died at Sandy Hook, the father briefly contemplated showing the world the damage an AR-15-style rifle did to his child. His first thought: “It would move some people, change some minds.” His second: “Not my kid.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Grief and anger over two horrific mass shootings in Texas and New York only 10 days apart have stirred an old debate: Would disseminating graphic images of the results of gun
The jury in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's libel trial finished a second day of deliberations Tuesday without reaching a verdict.
(Bloomberg) -- A US Supreme Court justice temporarily blocked a federal appeals ruling that might help former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick in his too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary fight with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow
The strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyJane Doe S.P. was a 19-year-old college student and newly engaged in 2008 when she booked an appointment for a “premarital exam.” Such visits are unique to heavily Mormon Utah, can be similar to a first annual gynecology checkup, and are meant to establish a relationship with an OB-GYN before marriage and having sex for the first time.“I had heard that women go to the doctor before they get married and get birth control,” Jane, who is ide