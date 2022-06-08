Johnny Depp - latest: Actor may let Amber Heard escape $8m damages if she drops appeal, lawyers suggest

Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed . Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.

The jury determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m compensatory damages.

The “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back. He is currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck. His lawyers gave their first interviews on Wednesday in which when asked about the possibility of dropping damages, they said the case was never about money.

In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women. She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages. Celebrities who have spoken up in her defence have been bombarded with negative comments by Depp fans.

Key points

Savannah Guthrie admits husband works for Johnny Depp’s team before interview

18:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Savannah Guthrie has admitted that her husband is working as a consultant for Johnny Depp’s legal team after she welcomed his attorneys on her show for a tell-all interview.

Ms Guthrie spoke to Mr Depp’s attorneys Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew on Wednesday morning’s NBC Today show, one week after the jury handed down its verdict in his high-stakes defamation case with Amber Heard.

At the start of the interview, she made the disclosure about her husband’s ties to the lawyers before quickly moving on and launching into her questions about the trial.

Savannah Guthrie admits husband works for Johnny Depp’s team after lawyer interview

Fan sparks debate by giving herself tattoo of Depp’s lawyer

18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

A woman has drawn mixed reactions online after she gave herself a tattoo of Depp ’s lawyer , Camille Vasquez.

Throughout the six-week trial, Vasquez became one of the most well-known figures on the case. She’s since gained massive attention online and has been celebrated on Twitter and Instagram. Rumours also sparked that she has been dating Depp, which Vasquez laughed at and declined to answer further.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Jazzmyn Wollfe , documented how she gave herself “a Camille Vasquez tattoo”. She first showed a silhouette of the lawyer, drawn on a piece of paper, who was standing in front of a microphone. Below the portrait, Wollfe wrote, “OBJECTION”.

The Independent's Amber Raiken reports:

Woman sparks debate by giving herself a tattoo of Johnny Depp’s lawyer

Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in unreleased song

17:29 , Oliver O'Connell

Heard in an unreleased song that she performed to fans on her UK tour.

The 20-year-old pop star is currently in the UK on her world tour for her second album Happier Than Ever.

Performing at Manchester’s AO Arena on Tuesday (7 June), Eilish debuted a new song titled “TV”.

The track – which is yet to be released – is a slow, melancholy number with lyrics that reference the highly publicised Depp v Heard trial that came to an end last week

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v Wade,” Eilish sang while sat on a stool opposite her brother and collaborator Finneas who played the acoustic guitar.

Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp trial in unreleased song debuted in Manchester

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard jurors ‘fell asleep’ during testimony, stenographer says

17:15 , Oliver O'Connell

A court stenographer from the defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard claimed jury members kept falling asleep during the entire six-week-long proceedings.

In a new interview with the Law & Crime Network on Monday (6 June), stenographer Judy Bellinger claimed a few jurors fell asleep at multiple points during the trial.

“There were a few jurors who were dozing off,” she said. “And it was tough. There were a lot of video depositions, and they would just sit there, and all of a sudden I’d see their head drop.”

Ms Bellinger also claimed that the juror who ended up paying the most attention was “unfortunately” not involved in the final verdict.

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard jurors ‘fell asleep’ during testimony, stenographer says

Voices: The verdict isn’t surprising. What I saw in the courtroom sickened me

16:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Depp-Heard trial verdict isn’t surprising. What I saw in the courtroom sickened me

Voices: Johnny Depp is dining out on his trial win in some truly distasteful ways

16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Opinion: Johnny Depp is dining out on his trial win in some truly distasteful ways

Camille Vasquez gushes about being an ‘inspiration’ to women going to law school

15:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has gushed about being an “inspiration” to women thinking about going to law school after the jury sided with the actor in his defamation trial with Amber Heard.

Ms Vasquez spoke out on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday morning where she told host George Stephanopoulos that it was “overwhelming” to have become an overnight social media star during the bombshell case.

Rachel Sharp reports:

Johnny Depp attorney says she is an ‘inspiration’ to women going to law school

Camille Vasquez promoted to partner after trial success

15:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner at her firm Brown Rudnick following the key role she played as a member of Johnny Depp’s legal team during the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Ms Vasquez became one of several unexpected celebrities at the trial through her tough cross-examination of witnesses and frequent objections to defence counsel questions.

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez promoted to partner after defamation trial success

Depp posts thank you message to fans

15:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Johnny Depp has released a video message to fans pledging to “move forward,” after winning the high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Less than a week after the jury ruled in favour of the Pirates actor, Depp posted a video compilation of footage from his recent concerts.

Inga Parkel has the story:

Johnny Depp shares video message to fans pledging to ‘move forward’

Voices: Amber Heard didn’t ask for any of this — but the verdict will change her life

14:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Kathleen N Walsh writes:

There’s a fair argument to be made that no matter which way the jury went in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case, Heard — and domestic abuse survivors at large — had already lost. Certainly, the weeks and weeks of social media abuse, the humiliation, and the relived trauma Heard endured throughout this highly public trial would be enough on its own to have a chilling effect on future domestic abuse survivors. But the verdict still matters. And it especially matters because Heard never asked for any of this: Lest we forget, Depp sued her.

Amber Heard didn’t ask for any of this — but the verdict will change her life

Why did the jury not believe Heard?

14:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Ms Guthrie asks why the jury did not believe Ms Heard’s claims about Mr Depp and abuse.

Lawyer Ben Chew says it came down to “accountability”, in that Mr Depp took accountability for his alcohol and drug abuse and text messages, where the jury may have perceived that Ms Heard didn’t take accountability for anything.

As for the larger message beyond the case, Camille Vasquez says she doesn’t see one and that they encourage all victims to come forward and have their day in court “which is exactly what happened in this case”.

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp’s attorneys say they “don’t” see a larger message beyond the verdict in the actor’s defamation case.



“We encourage all victims to come forward and have their day in court.” pic.twitter.com/Zvx8MzfBI1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2022

Depp lawyers says ‘categorically false’ there was paid social media campaign for actor

14:05 , Oliver O'Connell

On Today, Savannah Guthrie asks if there was an orchestrated social media campaign in fabour of Johnny Depp paid for by the actor’s team.

They say the claim is “absolutely absurd” and “categorically false”.

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp’s attorneys tell @SavannahGuthrie that claims of an orchestrated online campaign on the actor’s behalf are “absolutely absurd” and “categorically false.” pic.twitter.com/AuX00xWNrp — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2022

Social media ‘played no role whatsoever’ in jury’s verdict in Amber Heard trial, says lawyer

14:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Johnny Depp’s attorney has claimed that social media “played no role whatsoever” in the jury’s verdict in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Ben Chew, who represented the Pirates actor at the trial in Fairfax, Virginia, dismissed claims from Ms Heard’s legal team that the social media circus surrounding the case could have influenced the outcome.

Rachel Sharp reports:

Johnny Depp’s attorney claims social media ‘played no role whatsoever’ in verdict

Depp’s legal team deny ‘victory lap’ after landmark win against Amber Heard

13:51 , Oliver O'Connell

The legal team for Johnny Depp has denied the accusation from a spokesperson for Amber Heard who said the attorneys were taking a “victory lap” by making TV appearances following their client winning a blockbuster defamation case.

Attorneys Camile Vasquez and Ben Chew were grilled by Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday morning in one of their first televised interviews since their client emerged victorious in his defamation case against his ex-wife.

Johanna Chisholm reports:

Depp’s lawyers deny ‘victory lap’ after winning defamation case against Amber Heard

Depp lawyers claim evidence submitted in US trial exceeded that of UK trial

13:46 , Oliver O'Connell

Ms Guthrie asks their opinion on why the UK judgment against Mr Depp in his defamation trial against The Sun was not included in the US trial. That case found the paper’s claims about him being a “wife-beater” were substantially true.

Ms Vasquez responds: “It was a different process, and also in this case, Mr Depp and Ms Heard were parties with different disclosure obligations.”

“The overwhelming evidence that was presented in this case in Virginia far exceeded what was presented in the UK, and we believe the jury got it right.”

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez tells @savannahguthrie the evidence presented in the actor’s defamation trial against Amber Heard in Virginia “far exceeded” what was presented in his U.K. defamation trial. pic.twitter.com/MuQf1W5QOJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2022

Lawyers say case ‘overwhelmingly positive’ for Depp despite his own defamation ruling

13:39 , Oliver O'Connell

In a second interview on NBC’s Today show, Savannah Guthrie asked Johnny Depp’s lawyers how they square the defamation ruling against their client with the rest of the verdict.

Ms Vasquez responded that the verdict was “overwhelmingly positive” in Mr Depp’s favour.

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp’s attorney Ben Chew responds to Amber Heard’s lawyer’s claims that the jury had not been permitted to see evidence that would have “bolstered and verified” Heard’s claims of abuse.



“The judge was very fair to both sides.” pic.twitter.com/7Jwe59YuG1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2022

Asked about what Amber Heard’s lawyer’s claims that evidence was not permitted to be seen by the jury that would have verified Ms Heard’s claims against Mr Depp, Mr Chew responded that it was “very disappointing to hear that” and that he felt the judge was very fair to both sides.

Depp may drop damages claim against Heard if she stops appeal, lawyers suggest

13:26 , Oliver O'Connell

Johnny Depp’s lawyers appeared on Good Morning America after winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked if Mr Depp would forego the $8.35m in damages if Ms Heard dropped her appeal. Attorney Ben Chew said the case was never about money for Mr Depp but that he couldn’t reveal much more because of attorney-client privilege.

Johnny Depp may drop $8m damages claim against Amber Heard

Depp lawyers Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez appear on Good Morning America

13:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Johnny Depp’s lawyers Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez gave their first interview this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Speaking with George Stephanopoulos, Ms Vasquez says she thinks the key to victory in the case was focusing on the facts and the evidence.

She adds that Mr Depp “spoke the truth and connected with the jury and the public”.

Camille: "I think the key to victory was focusing on the facts and the evidence... Johnny spoke the truth and connected with the jury and the public." @LawCrimeNetwork #JohnnyDepp v. #AmberHeard — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) June 8, 2022

Mr Chew says that Mr Depp was “over the moon” when he heard about the verdict.

“It was like the weight of the world was lifted off his shoulders,” he says.

Ms Vasquez denies that the verdict is not a setback foe women as has been claimed by Amber Heard’s team. She thinks it is important for any victim to come forward, adding: “Abuse doesn’t have a gender.”

George S. asks whether #JohnnyDepp would forgo the monetary judgement if #AmberHeard dropped the appeal. Ben Chew says this was never about money for JD. Can't say much more because of attorney-client privilege. @LawCrimeNetwork — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) June 8, 2022

Asked if Mr Depp would forgo the monetary judgment if Ms Heard dropped her appeal, Mr Chew says this was never about money for Mr Depp, but he cannot say any more because of attorney-client privilege.

When asked about the fame they’ve garnered from the trial on social media, Ms Vasquez says she hopes it can encourage women to go to law school and work hard.

Johnny Depp launches TikTok account amid push for comeback

13:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Johnny Depp is now on TikTok.

The 58-year-old actor, who recently won a multimillion-dollar defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, joined the video-sharing app on Monday (6 June).

So far, Depp has amassed more than 800k followers on the verified TikTok account @JohnnyDepp.

Despite the large following, the Pirates of The Caribbean star is yet to post his first TikTok video.

Johnny Depp launches TikTok account amid push for comeback

Snoop Dogg weighs in on Depp v Heard trial

12:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Snoop Dogg has said he prays that everyone can “learn to get along” following the verdicts in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

The rapper said he had been “busy doing Snoop Dogg” and so did not keep up with the high-profile case, but hoped others could “be better, with or without each other”.

Press Association reports:

Snoop Dogg hopes ‘everyone can get learn to get along’ after Depp v Heard trial

Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Birmingham

11:30 , Peony Hirwani

Excited fans swarmed Johnny Depp’s tour bus and brought traffic to a halt after a concert, with one onlooker comparing the scenes to Beatlemania.

The actor was leaving Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on Monday after playing alongside rocker Jeff Beck when he was mobbed.

Footage shows fans packing around the blacked-out coach, with one sat on the shoulders of another and holding up a sign to the windows of the vehicle.

Josie Adnitt reports:

Unlikely cult celebrities of the Depp v Heard trial

11:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Fans of the estranged couple exhaustively documented Depp and Heard’s every move and mannerism in court, their attorneys’ arguments, the judge’s interventions and a wealth of colourful witness testimony on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, carving up what might have amounted to dry legal proceedings into a spectator sport.

All of which has raised disapproving eyebrows in some quarters, with concerns expressed that the real issue at the heart of the case, domestic violence , was lost in what has become a bad taste viral soap opera.

While those criticisms are more than valid, there is no question that the trial provided an extraordinary spectacle and a cast of unforgettable supporting characters who found themselves unlikely cult celebrities.

Unlikely cult celebrities of Johnny Depp v Amber Heard, from lawyers to alpacas

The Independent's Gustaf Kilander reports:

Megan Sheets reports:

Johanna Chisholm reports:

Io Dodds reports:

The Independent's Annabel Nugent reports:

The Independent's Inga Parkel reports:

The Independent's Amber Raiken reports:

Clémence Michallon reports:

Jess Phillips writes:

Press Association reports:

Amanda Whiting reports:

The Independent's Gustaf Kilander reports:

Inga Parkel has the story:

Megan Sheets reports:

Johanna Chisholm reports:

Io Dodds reports:

The Independent's Annabel Nugent reports:

The Independent's Inga Parkel reports:

Johanna Chisholm reports:

