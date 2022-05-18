Johnny Depp laughs in court as Amber Heard says he's not an 'accurate historian' of what happened when he was drinking during a fight

The moment Johnny Depp let out a laugh in court on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Law & Crime Network/YouTube

Amber Heard was cross-examined by Johnny Depp's lawyers on Tuesday during their ongoing trial.

Heard said she had knocked on one door during a fight, not seven, as Depp claimed.

She said he's "not an accurate historian of what happened" given the context of his admitted drinking.

Johnny Depp, who has maintained a closed expression throughout most of ex-wife Amber Heard's testimony during their defamation trial, broke out into a laugh on Tuesday afternoon as the actress asserted that his version of events couldn't be "accurate" due to his intoxicated state.

Depp is suing Heard for defaming him in an op-ed published by The Washington Post in 2018, in which Heard described her experience of the public fallout that came from securing a restraining order linked to domestic violence. Heard did not name Johnny Depp in the article, though the context of her experiences linked the op-ed to her relationship with the actor. In his lawsuit, Depp alleged that Heard physically and verbally attacked him throughout their relationship.

Heard countersued her ex-husband and denied the allegations made against her. Over the course of the trial and in court filings, Heard has described at least 10 instances in which she says Depp physically abused her, often in what she described were alcohol- or drug-fueled rages.

Depp's lawyer was cross-examining Heard, questioning her about the details of one argument the former couple had in Australia. (You can read the full details of what both parties have said about the incident in our report here.)

During his testimony earlier in the trial, Depp said he remembers locking himself in numerous rooms as Heard was "banging on the doors and screaming obscenities." While under oath, Depp also said he had been pouring himself shots of vodka during the argument.

In Heard's previous testimony, she said the argument began when Depp took out a bag of MDMA even though he was "supposed to be clean" at the time.

When Depp's lawyer pressed Heard about "what really happened" during the argument, Heard said she had "knocked on a bathroom door on the first night." The lawyer replied and said it wasn't one door, but five bathroom doors and additional bedroom doors.

"Johnny is not an accurate historian of what happened during that period of time," Heard replied, Tuesday.

You can watch the moment below, as captured during the trial's livestream by the Law&Crime Network YouTube channel.

That resulted in Depp laughing as he kept his face turned down towards the table. He then took a drink from a cup, seeming determined not to look at Heard. Earlier that day, Depp's lawyer had brought up the fact that the actor was intentionally not meeting Heard's gaze.

This isn't the first time Depp has laughed during his ex-wife's testimony, which includes multiple allegations of violence and sexual violence. As previously reported by Insider, when Heard mentioned a "vintage jar of cocaine" that used to sit on a table in their house, "Depp could be seen in the Virginia courtroom turning to his lawyer and laughing."

Read the original article on Insider