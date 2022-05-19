Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question a Disney executive was asked during her witness testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against Amber Heard.

During Thursday’s (19 May) trial, a pre-recorded deposition from Tina Newman was presented to the court.

In the video, Newman was questioned about Depp’s future in the forthcoming Pirates 6 film.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

You can follow along with The Independent’s live blog of the trial here.