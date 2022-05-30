Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance in the UK as libel lawsuit verdict awaits
Johnny Depp dusted off his guitar in a surprise performance in the UK alongside Jeff Beck days ahead of the libel trial verdict against Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp dusted off his guitar in a surprise performance in the UK alongside Jeff Beck days ahead of the libel trial verdict against Amber Heard.
Nicole Kidman joined husband Keith Urban onstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for "Keith Urban Live - Las Vegas."
Depp made a surprise appearance during Beck's concert in Sheffield, UK on Sunday. Johnny Depp Rocks Out with Jeff Beck As Jury Deliberates Defamation Case Alex Young
This holiday Monday, save on Bose, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Ninja, Crock-Pot, Motorola, Garmin, more.
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck show in the U.K. as jury deliberations are underway in the defamation trial involving him and Amber Heard.
Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating the end of her longtime talk show by taking a vacation with her wife, Portia de Rossi. Ellen and Portia were spotted by fans enjoying the sights around Marrakech, Morocco over the weekend. Ellen was dressed down for the occasion, wearing khaki pants and a white linen shirt.
The Santa Barbara life is working well for Prince Harry! Over the weekend, Prince Harry enjoyed a polo match with Nacho Figueras on his new team, The Los Padres Polo Team in Montecito, California. The close friends have been playing together on the team and Nacho shared fun photos of the relaxed royal kicking back under their tent, celebrating a win, and enjoying a celebratory beer.
A festival representative apologized after producer Kelvin Redvers was turned away from the red carpet because of his traditional moccasin shoes.
The reality star welcomed her second child with Travis Scott, whose name we don't yet know, in February.
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance in the English city of Sheffield on Sunday for a special performance alongside Jeff Beck who is currently touring in the U.K. Depp and Beck rocked out to their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,” a remake of the John Lennon song released in 1970. The pair also performed covers of Marvin […]
An Oklahoma City man was arrested after police said he planned a violent attack in Washington D.C.
The new digital art collection called the Zelenskiy NFT is expected to be soon presented to a wide audience.
On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public with platinum blonde hair, matching Kim Kardashian who has been blonde for weeks.
"You look so happy and carefree."
Abi, a 9-year-old giraffe at the Topeka Zoo, was euthanized Sunday after problems she was having with a tumorous joint were found to be irreversible.
The serene, circa 1939 legacy estate also features Hope's restored oak-paneled library, a gorgeous pool and more.
Amazon's No. 1 best-selling dress even has pockets — and more than 10,000 rave reviews!
In the next episode of Little People, Big World, the couple gives Zach's family a tour of their new home
The actress who portrays Beth Dutton on Paramount Network's hit show Yellowstone appeared for the Paramount Upfronts in a gorgeous green dress.
Hollywood star Johnny Depp, awaiting a ruling in a U.S. defamation case involving his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard, turned up on stage at a rock concert in the northern English city of Sheffield on Sunday, surprising an unsuspecting crowd. Depp appeared with English guitarist Jeff Beck to perform a series of music covers, including John Lennon’s "Isolation", a track they collaborated on and released in 2020. Jurors in Virginia deliberating the defamation claims from both "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Depp and Heard adjourned on Friday without returning a verdict.
Lipa boosted a sheer netting-accented The Attico dress with studded leather Cagole boots from Balenciaga.