Johnny Depp reacts as court hears audio of Amber Heard calling him ‘Junkie Johnny’

Johnny Depp (Law and Crime)

Johnny Depp appeared to scoff as an audio of Amber Heard calling him “Junkie Johnny” was played in the court in the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial.

Ms Heard took the stand on Monday for a third day of testimony as the trial resumed after a one-week break.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

The trial began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia, with explosive testimony playing out inside the courtroom.