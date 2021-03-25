Johnny Depp refused permission to appeal libel verdict

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Johnny Depp
A judge said Mr Depp's appeal had "no real prospect of success"

Johnny Depp has been refused permission to appeal against a High Court ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Last year, the US actor lost his libel case against the publisher of The Sun over an article that labelled him a "wife beater".

Mr Depp asked the Court of Appeal for permission to challenge the ruling.

But on Thursday, a judge refused his application and said his appeal had "no real prospect of success".

What was the original ruling?

The Sun's article, published in April 2018, was the focus of a three-week trial in July last year.

The 57-year-old sued News Group Newspapers (NGN) - the publisher of The Sun - over the accusation that he was violent towards Ms Heard, but the newspaper maintained its article was accurate.

Composite pic of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
A judge found Mr Depp had made Ms Heard "fear for her life"

The Hollywood star's libel claim was dismissed by Mr Justice Nicol, who found The Sun's accusation to be "substantially true" and ruled in the publisher's favour.

The judge found Mr Depp, 57, had assaulted Ms Heard, 34, on a dozen occasions and put her in "fear for her life" three times.

The verdict was not made public until November.

Days after the ruling was announced, Mr Depp announced he had been asked by Warner Brothers to resign from his role in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts.

What happened with Mr Depp's appeal?

The US actor asked the Court of Appeal to grant permission for him to challenge the High Court's ruling, with the aim of having its findings overturned and a retrial ordered.

At a hearing last week, Mr Depp's lawyers asked the court to consider fresh evidence relating to what they said was Ms Heard's claim that she gave her $7m (£5.5m) divorce settlement to charity.

Mr Depp's barrister Andrew Caldecott QC told the court that claim was a "calculated and manipulative lie".

After the couple divorced in 2016, Ms Heard said she would split the $7m between the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

But Mr Caldecott said the hospital wrote to Mr Depp's business adviser in 2019 to say Ms Heard had not made "any payments".

The court heard $100,000 (£72,000) was donated to the hospital and $450,000 (£322,000) to the ACLU, but Ms Heard claimed she made a further $500,000 (£358,000) donation to the second charity anonymously.

Ms Heard's legal team has previously said: "Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfil her pledge."

But Adam Wolanski QC, representing The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), said the new evidence Mr Depp wanted to rely on "would not have had any impact" on the result of the libel trial.

On Thursday, the court refused permission for Mr Depp to appeal.

Speaking at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Underhill said: "We refuse Mr Depp's application to admit further evidence in support of his proposed appeal and we conclude that the appeal has no real prospect of success and that there is no other compelling reason for it to be heard.

"We accordingly refuse permission to appeal."

What has the reaction been?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in 2016
A spokeswoman for Amber Heard said the actress and her team were "pleased but not surprised" by the ruling

In a statement after the ruling, a spokeswoman for The Sun said: "The Sun had every confidence that this leave to appeal application would not be granted and are pleased with today's decision.

"The case had a full, fair and proper hearing, and today's decision vindicates the courageous evidence that Amber Heard gave to the court about domestic abuse, despite repeated attempts to undermine and silence her by the perpetrator."

A spokeswoman for Amber Heard said in a statement: "We are pleased - but by no means surprised - by the court's denial of Mr Depp's application for appeal. The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable."

She added: "Mr Depp's claim of new and important evidence was nothing more than a press strategy, and has been soundly rejected by the court."

In a statement, Mr Depp's solicitor Joelle Rich from the law firm Schillings said: "The evidence presented at last week's hearing further demonstrates that there are clear and objective reasons to seriously question the decision reached in the UK court.

"Mr Depp looks forward to presenting the complete, irrefutable evidence of the truth in the US libel case against Ms Heard, where she will have to provide full disclosure."

What is the US libel case?

While Thursday's ruling effectively brings to an end Mr Depp's UK court case, the actor is embroiled in a separate libel battle in the US.

He is suing Ms Heard personally over a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse, but did not mention the actor by name.

Mr Depp's $50m (£35m) US case against Ms Heard was recently delayed until April 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Former U.S. govt vaccine chief exits two drug developers after GSK harassment claim

    He resigned as chairman of U.S. vaccine developer Vaxcyte Inc following a company request and quit Centessa Pharmaceuticals, which named him chief scientific officer at the newly-formed company last month. He had on Wednesday night acknowledged his dismissal from Galvani Bioelectronics, a GSK-controlled firm, and issued an apology to the employee. He was appointed the head of the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine development program by former U.S. President Donald Trump last year and has held top positions at several drugmakers, including GSK.

  • Cineworld Reports First-Ever Annual Operating Loss At $2.26B; Raises More Cash As Reopenings Loom, Uncertainty Lingers

    UPDATE, writethru with more detail: Cineworld Group today reported a $2.258B operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2020. This is the company’s first-ever annual profit loss and includes asset impairments of $1.34B as the exhibition industry has been severely impacted by the Covid pandemic. The figure compares to profits of $724.7M in 2019. […]

  • Cineworld seeks room to raise more debt after $3 billion loss

    Cineworld will ask shareholders to approve an increase in its debt ceiling next month after the pandemic-stricken cinema group plunged to a $3 billion loss last year. The Regal Cinemas owner, forced by coronavirus lockdowns to shut most of its almost 800 theatres in October and temporarily lay off about 45,000 staff, sunk to its first pretax loss as a listed company last year, after a $212.3 million profit in 2019.

  • What’s Backed Up at the Suez Canal? Live Animals, Oil and Food

    (Bloomberg) -- The vessels lined up at the blocked Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest waterways, are carrying everything from live animals to liquefied natural gas.Crews on tugboats are struggling to remove Ever Given, a stranded container ship longer than the Eiffel Tower, and a look at the type of cargoes waiting to pass show the shipping delays have the potential to affect a range of industries.The queue on Wednesday morning included 40 bulk carriers hauling commodities ranging from crops to dry goods like cement and 17 crude oil tankers, Bloomberg data show. There were also eight ships carrying livestock and a water tanker.Countries rely on the Suez Canal, a chokepoint for international trade, to get speedy shipments of the commodities that power everyday life, like propane to heat houses and crops that feed animals and humans. A lengthy delay could further stretch supply chains that have already been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.While the impacts to various markets aren’t yet clear, considerable delays could be seen in the loading schedule at Qatargas in early April if the Suez Canal congestion persists, according to London-based research firm Kpler. Oil tankers in the queue are carrying about 8.8 million barrels of oil, according to Kpler.Several liquified natural gas cargoes from Qatar and the U.S. await passage, and an additional 15 LNG vessels are en route to the canal and could be affected if Ever Given is not removed quickly, according to Kpler.Measuring more than 1,300 feet (400 meters), Ever Given was headed from China to Rotterdam when a sandstorm with high winds ran the ship aground Tuesday morning local time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis, to seek U.S. approval

    AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76% effective in a new analysis of its U.S. trial - only slightly lower than the level in an earlier report this week criticised for using outdated data. Interim data published on Monday had put the vaccine's efficacy rate at 79% but had not included more recent infections, leading to a highly unusual public rebuke from U.S health officials. The small revision to the efficacy rate will go a long way to putting the vaccine back on track for gaining U.S. emergency use authorisation - which it plans to seek in the coming weeks - and help AstraZeneca in its efforts to dispel doubts about its effectiveness and side-effects, independent experts said.

  • The Last Animals

    The Last Animals is about an extraordinary group of people who go to all lengths to save elephants and rhinos from extinction.

  • Odds of Mets player winning NL MVP in 2021 season?

    The SNY crew breaks down the betting odds for various New York Mets players to win the NL MVP in 2021, including Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil.

  • Rachel Levine makes history as the first trans official confirmed by the Senate

    Dr. Rachel Levine is the highest-ranking openly trans person in the federal government after being confirmed as US assistant secretary of health.

  • William Knight out of UFC 260 due to COVID-19 protocols; Alonzo Menifield meets Fabio Cherant

    William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield marks the second fight week cancellation UFC 260 has faced due to COVID-19.

  • Biden says Senate filibuster is being 'abused' and must be changed

    The president again championed a talking filibuster and expressed willingness to go further, if other options fail.

  • Conservationists sue to save spotted owl logging protections

    Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to preserve protections for 3.4 million acres (1.4 million hectares) of northern spotted owl habitat from the US-Canada border to northern California, the latest salvo in a legal battle over logging in federal old-growth forests that are key nesting grounds for the imperiled species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service cut the amount of protected federal old-growth forest by one-third in the final days of President Donald Trump's administration, a move that was cheered by the timber industry.

  • Amazon calls on India not to alter e-commerce investment rules - sources

    Amazon asked the Indian government on Thursday not to change e-commerce foreign investment rules until investigations into its business practices had been concluded, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The commerce ministry met e-commerce players after allegations by retailers, which are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, that Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart create complex structures to bypass federal foreign investment rules and damage small traders. New Delhi has been considering revising e-commerce foreign investment rules for weeks.

  • Exclusive: Biden wants to keep Trump policy that boosted armed drone exports - sources

    The Biden administration wants to keep a controversial Trump policy that jump-started sales of armed drones to countries whose human rights records are under scrutiny in the United States and elsewhere, according to sources familiar with the discussions. When former President Donald Trump's administration reinterpreted the Cold War-era arms agreement between 35 nations known as the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) to increase drone sales, arms control advocates and some top Democratic lawmakers feared it would worsen global conflicts. Keeping the policy could also be at odds with President Joe Biden's campaign pledge to "make sure America does not check its values at the door to sell arms".

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • ‘The Lost Sons’: A baby snatched from a Chicago hospital in 1964 was reunited with his parents 15-months later. But was it the same baby?

    Paul Fronczak was abducted from a Chicago hospital in 1964, before being allegedly found 15-months later. New documentary, The Lost Sons, reveals that all was not as it seemed.

  • US could have avoided almost 400,000 Covid deaths with better response, report claims

    Researcher suggests US death toll could have reached 1.27 million without development of vaccine

  • From Breitbart to Miller: Here’s how Trump’s MAGA circle responded to Biden’s first press conference

    ‘Storytime with Uncle Joe’ and a press performance ‘that would make Chinese state-run outlets blush’

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • Leonard Floyd makes Rams desire to sign star linebacker pay off

    Leonard Floyd signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Rams last season, and he cashed that in with a career season that led to a multiyear contract with L.A.

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’