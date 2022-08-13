Johnny Depp has reportedly earned $650 million throughout his career — here's how he makes and spends his money

Johnny Depp. Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Depp has earned over $650 million in his career, including paydays averaging $20 million per picture.

However, he also had huge spending habits, ranging from the purchase of an island to $30,000 a month on wine.

Here is a breakdown of Depp's wealth and how he's reportedly spent it.

Over a 13-year span, Depp earned $650 million, according to his former management firm.

Johnny Depp. Getty/Atsushi Tomura

After finding fame on the hit late-1980s TV series "21 Jump Street," Depp forged a stardom in Hollywood few have ever seen. Thanks to offbeat movies with Tim Burton like "Edward Scissorhands" and "Ed Wood," Depp became regarded as an amazing talent who could blend into any kind of role.

Depp was paid handsomely for his efforts.

According to his former management firm, The Management Group, Depp earned over $650 million in the 13 years they worked together from 1999 to 2016.

A major reason for that wealth has been due to the huge paydays he received playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

After the success of "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," Depp started routinely banking $20 million per movie.

(L-R) Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." Disney

The mix of visual spectacle and Depp's outlandish performance as Captain Jack led to 2003's "Curse of the Black Pearl," a big-screen adaptation of the Pirates of the Caribbean Disney parks attraction, garnering worldwide box-office earnings of over $650 million.

With that, Depp's asking price soared. On top of taking in $20 million pre-picture in the franchise, he got around 20% of the backend, per picture, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So not only was he paid upfront, but Depp was cut another check after the movie broke even.

Depp earned more than $40 million on each "Pirates" movie thanks to his backend deal.

Johnny Depp and Captain Jack Sparrow. Disney

Thanks to the success of the "Pirates" sequels, including 2006's "Dead Man's Chest" which earned over $1 billion worldwide, Depp's earnings from the movies became astronomical.

The actor brought in north of $40 million per sequel on the backend of the movies alone, per THR. Again, that doesn't count the $20 million base pay for each.

But not all of that went directly into Depp's pocket. His agents got 10%, managers took 5%, and there are deductions for taxes and expenses.

However, the paydays only got bigger from there.

The backend deal for "Alice in Wonderland" was even larger — $55 million.

Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter in "Alice in Wonderland." Walt Disney Studios

Taking a pause from playing Captain Jack in 2010, Depp teamed up again with Tim Burton for the latest adaptation of "Alice in Wonderland."

On top of his $20 million base, THR reported that he took in a huge $55 million backend thanks to the movie's successful box office run, as it brought in over $1 billion.

Thanks to the "Pirates" movies, "Alice," and 2014's "Into the Woods" (he played the Big Bad Wolf) all getting prime home entertainment releases and cable play, in 2016 and 2017 Depp took in $25.7 million in residuals thanks to his profit participation deals on those movies.

In 2016, he even landed on Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities. He reportedly took in $48 million that year.

Depp has earned millions being the face of Dior's Sauvage fragrance for men.

Dior advertisement featuring Johnny Depp in Milan, Italy in October 2021. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty

The actor has been the face of Sauvage for years. Depp was taking in reportedly $3 million to $5 million in the deal.

In August, Insider confirmed that Depp signed a seven-figure, multi-year deal with Dior.

Depp was paid $16 million for doing just one scene in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." Warner Bros.

Depp was asked to step down from "Fantastic Beasts 3" days after losing a libel case against the publishers of the UK newspaper, The Sun, over a 2018 article, which described him as a "wife beater."

However, because he had a "pay-or-play" deal on the movie, meaning he would get paid regardless if he worked on the movie, he was paid his $16 million fee.

He only filmed one scene as Grindelwald. Mads Mikkelsen took over the role for 2022's "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Depp bought an island in the Bahamas for $3.6 million.

Johnny Depp. Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The actor first set eyes on the 45-acre island located 60 miles from Nassau in 2003 while filming "Curse of the Black Pearl" and purchased it for 3.6 million.

Originally having no housing at all when he first purchased it, it has since been outfitted with solar-powered buildings, including a house with stunning 360 views for Depp when he stays there.

He spent $5 million to shoot the ashes of author friend Hunter S. Thompson out of a cannon.

(L-R) Hunter S. Thompson and Johnny Depp in 1997. Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty

Depp befriended the gonzo author around the time he played Thompson in the 1998 movie "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas."

They stayed friends until Thompson's death in 2005. Thompson had talked about wanting his funeral to be an extravagant affair with his ashes being shot out of a cannon in the shape of a double-thumbed fist and a red, white, and blue fireworks show to end the event.

Depp said he spent $5 million to fulfill his friend's wishes.

Depp had $2 million in monthly bills, including $100,000 a month for addiction issues.

Actor Johnny Depp appears in court during his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 14, 2022. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Depp had huge daily spending habits to live a lavish lifestyle, which led to him spending $2 million a month on bills, according to his former management firm.

At one time, the actor had to pay:

300,000 a month for a 40-person staff

10,000 every day for his former security manager

$350,000 monthly for maintaining his 156-foot yacht (which he has since sold to J.K. Rowling for $27 million)

$30,000 monthly for wine (Although, Depp told Rolling Stone this was a conservative estimate. "It's insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine," he said. "Because it was far more.")

$100,000 a month to a doctor to treat his addiction issues

Depp commented on his spending in 2017, telling the Wall Street Journal, "It's my money."

"If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it's my thing," he continued.

The actor's spending habits were first revealed in 2017 when he filed a $25 million lawsuit against his former business managers at The Management Group (TMG countersued).

It resulted in a settlement a year later. No details were made public.

Depp was awarded $15 million in the defamation suit against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Getty/Getty

Depp filed a defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard in response to a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post that detailed her experience with domestic violence.

Depp's name wasn't mentioned, but the article was widely interpreted as being about him.

The trial lasted six weeks earlier this year, in which both Depp and Heard took the stand, and resulted in the jury awarding Depp $15 million in damages from Heard, and Heard $2 million from Depp.

Depp's $15 million reward was dropped down to $10.35 million to comply with state limits for punitive damages.

Depp sold $3 million in artwork.

Johnny Depp in court on Monday, May 16, 2022. STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Since the verdict, Depp has been spending more time playing music than getting back to making movies.

It's unlikely he'll land the kind of paydays he got before his legal battle with Heard, but the actor still has a loyal fanbase.

In July, Depp announced on his Instagram that he would be selling his artwork at a gallery in England. Within hours all the pieces he displayed were sold and even resulted in the gallery's website crashing briefly.

The actor pocketed around $3 million in total.

