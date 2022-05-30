Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend.

Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff Beck, 77, during a show in Sheffield, England.

Twitter user Alain Mauri shared photos of Depp playing guitar onstage.

Depp made a surprise appearance in the U.K. over the weekend. (Alain Mauri)

Depp and Beck have collaborated on music in the past. In 2020, they released a single together, “Isolation,” a cover of a 1970 John Lennon single.

Sources close to Depp told NBC News, "Mr. Depp is in the United Kingdom this weekend, as he was a few weeks ago, to adhere to his previously scheduled work obligations."

Depp, right, played guitar at the show in Sheffield, U.K. (Alain Mauri)

Depp’s surprise performance came two days after closing arguments wrapped up in the highly publicized defamation trial involving the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Now, a seven-member jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering the case. The jury began deliberations on Friday and will resume on Tuesday after the holiday weekend.

Depp is suing Heard over her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though she did not mention Depp by name in the essay, his lawyers have argued the op-ed defamed him.

During the six-week trial, Heard alleged that Depp physically and verbally abused her during their relationship. In often emotional testimony, Heard shared graphic details of the actor’s alleged use of violence against her.

Depp has denied the allegations of abuse throughout the trial, and said during his testimony last month that he has never “struck any woman in my life.”

For Depp to win the case, the jury will have to unanimously agree upon several points, including that Heard’s statements in her 2018 op-ed defamed Depp, and that she made those statements with malice.