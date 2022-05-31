Johnny Depp surprises crowd on stage at Jeff Beck concert in England as jury deliberates in Amber Heard trial

While a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, deliberates whether Amber Heard defamed him, Johnny Depp is killing time on stage in England with his first love: music.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star jumped on stage Sunday night in Sheffield to join Jeff Beck on their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,” a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 song, and covers of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing,” according to videos posted online by fans.

Depp, wearing his shoulder-length hair down and now dyed blonde, tried music before acting, and has since formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

Just days before his surprise cameo, Depp was in the U.S., suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million in damages after she labeled herself a victim of domestic abuse, without naming him, in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post.

The trial, which began April 11 and rested Friday, has seen both actors lob gruesome allegations at each other, including a severed finger, sexual assault with a liquor bottle and leaving feces in a bed.

In closing arguments, Depp’s lawyers argued that Heard’s allegations were a “hoax” that ruined his career.

“Mr. Depp was canceled because Miss Heard falsely accused him of domestic violence,” attorney Benjamin Chew told jurors.

Lawyers for Heard, who has countersued Depp for $100 million, implored the jury to “stand up for victims of domestic abuse everyone” and “hold Mr. Depp accountable for his actions.”

The jury resumed deliberations Tuesday after getting Monday off for Memorial Day.

———