Johnny Depp watches Ellen Barkin's testimony during defamation trial against Amber Heard. Barkin & Depp dated in 1998.

The ongoing trial of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard turned the spotlight on a video of Ellen Barkins played during the session today.

In the 2019 testimony video played in the courtroom, Barkins can be seen describing an incident in a hotel room while they were shooting Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. She said that Depp got out of control during an altercation with his friends and threw a wine bottle at her from across the room.

Barkin and Depp dated in 1998.

She is among the high-profile witnesses to appear in the defamation trial between Depp and his ex-wife Heard.

Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Virginia, for $50 million in defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. Though there was no mention of her ex-husband in the article, Depp claimed that he had to suffer in his acting career because of it.

Depp has already testified in front of the judges and denied the allegation that he hit Heard during the time they stayed together.

Heard completed her testimony earlier this week.