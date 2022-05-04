Johnny Depp went on a bender in front of his two kids because he was 'upset' he had to sell his yacht to JK Rowling, Amber Heard testifies

Left: Amber Heard. Right: Johnny Depp and his children Jack and Lily-Rose. Getty/Getty

Amber Heard testified about a vacation she took with Johnny Depp and his two kids on Wednesday.

Heard said Depp was secretly drinking and his behavior caused his daughter, Lily-Rose, anxiety.

Heard said Depp slammed her against a wall because he believed she told Lily-Rose about his drinking.

Amber Heard said Johnny Depp went on a bender in front of his kids during a vacation on his private yacht because he was "upset" he had to sell the boat to author JK Rowling.

Heard spoke about the July 2013 vacation during testimony Wednesday in Depp's defamation trial against her. Depp has accused Heard of ruining his reputation and career by insinuating she had been the victim of domestic violence in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, and has alleged that Heard verbally and physically abused her during their relationship.

Heard is fighting the suit, and spent a good deal of her testimony on Wednesday describing multiple incidents where she said Depp got physically violent with her during their relationship.

One of those occasions was a trip she took with Depp and his two kids, Lily-Rose and Jack, to the Bahamas — a "goodbye trip" as Depp was soon to sell the boat to Rowling, the author of the "Harry Potter" books.

"Johnny was upset that he had to sell the boat and he was off the wagon again, but he didn't want to tell his kids so he was hiding it from them. He was putting it in coffee cups and drinking," Heard said.

Johnny Depp's then-yacht is seen in Venice, Italy in April 2010. Barbara Zanon/Getty Images

"He was upset, he was emotional, and that's how he dealt with it — he'd drink," Heard added.

As Depp continued drinking, Heard says his drunkenness became more and more apparent, especially to his daughter, Lily-Rose, who was 14 at the time.

Heard said at one point, they were jumping off the side of the boat, and Depp jumped in a way that scared Lily-Rose.

"He threw himself off the boat in a half-playful way, like a dead fish kind of way," Heard said. "He jumped off in a face-chest-forward way. It looked a little scary, like not something somebody would do if they're completely OK."

Heard said Lily-Rose started to cry and breathe rapidly, "almost like a panic attack," so Heard took her into a bedroom cabin on the boat to comfort her.

Heard said Depp eventually came into the cabin, saw her holding Lily-Rose, and got "very angry." After asking Lily-Rose to leave the room, Heard said Depp started accusing her of "telling on him" and "calling him a drunk in front of his kids."

"I hadn't done that ... I didn't feel like it was my place at all to share that with his daughter or anyone at the time," Heard said.

Heard said Depp then slammed her against the wall of the cabin and told her "I could fucking kill you" and that she was "an embarrassment."

Heard said she and Lily-Rose left the vacation early after the incident.

Lily-Rose Depp did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Heard's testimony on Wednesday.

Heard is expected to continue testifying when court resumes on Thursday morning.

