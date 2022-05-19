Johnny Depp's former neighbor said the actor was 'screaming, cursing, spitting in my face' on the night he allegedly attacked Amber Heard

Judge Penney Azcarate listens to a previously recorded video deposition by Josh Drew during Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Johnny Depp's ex-neighbor said Depp entered his home the night the actor allegedly attacked Heard.

Josh Drew said Depp smashed a wine bottle and was "screaming, cursing, spitting in my face."

Drew was formerly married to Heard's friend Raquel Pennington.

One of Johnny Depp's former neighbors testified that the actor had screamed and spat in his face on the night Depp allegedly attacked Amber Heard in May 2016.

According to a pre-taped deposition from November 2019 that was played during Depp v. Heard defamation trial on Wednesday, Josh Drew said Depp had stormed into his apartment after smashing a wine bottle against the door.

Drew was formerly married to Heard's friend Raquel Pennington. They lived in one of the penthouses in the same Los Angeles building as the former celebrity couple.

"He came in, caught eyes with me right away, and bee-lined for me, screaming, cursing, spitting in my face," Drew testified.

"I walked calmly to leave, realized I had forgotten my keys and dog so walked back to turn around to go get both. He stayed and followed with me, walking, pacing, screaming, cursing, spitting in my face," Drew continued.

Depp got "close enough to be aggressive," he added.

One of Depp's lawyers previously accused Heard and Pennington of staging a fight at the apartment on May 21, 2016, to make it look like Depp had destroyed property, which Pennington has denied.

Drew testified on Wednesday that he had shown police officers the damage, including a dent in the door "shaped like the bottom of a wine bottle."

He also recounted that he later found Pennington and Heard nearby. "Amber was like catatonic," Drew said. "Like a ghost."

The incident came two days before Heard filed for divorce and six days before she filed for a domestic violence restraining order.

Depp is suing Heard, accusing her of ruining his career and reputation by insinuating in an op-ed article that she had been a victim of domestic violence at his hands. The defamation lawsuit asks for $50 million in damages.

