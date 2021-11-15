Johnny Doc Trial: Dougherty, Henon found guilty on multiple corruption counts in federal trial

Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon have both been found guilty on multiple corruption counts following a weeks-long trial in federal court.

