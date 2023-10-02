Johnny Kitagawa: Hundreds seek compensation over J-pop agency abuse

More than 300 people are seeking compensation for being sexually abused by Japan's top talent agent, the late Johnny Kitagawa, his agency said.

Allegations against Kitagawa, who died in 2019, resurfaced after a BBC investigation in March.

Last month, Kitagawa's niece, Julie Fujishima resigned as the agency's head after an inquiry revealed that the abuse had spanned six decades.

The inquiry also asked the agency to compensate the victims.

In a press conference on Monday, the agency said 478 people had responded to their call inviting victims to seek compensation - but it added that 325 of those had sought compensation as victims. The agency confirmed that 150 of them were former talents.

As it scrambles to repair its reputation, it also announced that the existing company will be renamed as SMILE-UP, and will deal solely with identifying and compensating victims. A new company will be created to manage the talent.

Since news of the abuse broke, broadcasters and brands such as Nissam, Asahi and Suntory have stopped using the agency's talent. This restructure is believed to be an attempt to win back their support.

Kitagawa was one of the richest and most powerful men in Japan. For decades, he was responsible for launching the country's most famous boybands and artists.

He always denied any wrongdoing. But he faced allegations of sexual abuse for much for much of his career, and some of the cases against him were even proven in civil court. But he remained a revered figure in Japan until his death.