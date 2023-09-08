Johnny Kitagawa: J-pop agency's new boss Higashiyama also faces abuse allegations

Noriyuki Higashiyama has taken over the running of Johnny & Associates but has also been accused of sexual abuse

The new boss of a J-pop agency disgraced by the extensive sexual abuse committed by its late founder Johnny Kitagawa has also been accused of sexually assaulting young boys.

Noriyuki Higashiyama said he could not remember reported acts which he said may or may not have occurred.

He was named the new boss of Johnny and Associates after Julie Fujishima resigned over her uncle's offences.

He will lead the agency's efforts to compensate victims and seek amends.

However, on Thursday at a press conference announcing Ms Fujishima's departure and his appointment, he was also faced with questions about his own reported abuse.

Journalists asked him if allegations published in a book saying he massaged the crotches of boys, exposed his genitals and told them to "eat my sausage" were true.

He replied: "I don't remember clearly. Maybe it happened, maybe it didn't. I have trouble remembering."

He added it was possible that he had been stricter with younger performers, and that he may have done things as a teenager or in his 20s that he would not do now.

Mr Higashiyama, a household name in Japan, was one of the first talents recruited by Johnny and Associates. Many commentators online have criticised his appointment, noting his long history with the company.

"It will take time to win back trust, and I am putting my life on the line for this effort," he said.

He added that he had never been a victim of Kitagawa's abuse but had been aware of the rumours.

"I couldn't, and didn't, do anything about it," he admitted to the news conference.

Kitagawa was arguably the most influential and powerful figure in Japan's entertainment industry. His agency was the gateway to stardom for many young men through the years.

Johnny Kitagawa (pictured on screen) was a J-pop titan who used his immense power to sexually abuse aspiring boyband idols

Last week, an independent inquiry found the pop mogul abused hundreds of boys and young men over six decades, including while head of the boyband agency.

He died at 87 in 2019, having never faced charges and always denying wrongdoing. Kitigawa's death was a national event - with even the then prime minister sending condolences.

Although reports of his abuse were an open secret in the industry, for decades mainstream Japanese media did not cover the allegations.

But a BBC documentary this year about Kitigawa and the J-pop industry sparked national discussion and prompted more victims to come forward. It led to the independent investigation, which last week recommended that the agency's boss resign.

Outgoing chief executive Ms Fujishima acknowledged Kitagawa's abuse for the first time on Thursday.

She said the pop mogul had been so powerful that many in the agency, including herself, kept silent.