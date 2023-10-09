Johnny Mercer told Ben Wallace of fears on ending Afghanistan war crimes investigation

Mr Wallace was defence secretary when Mr Mercer wrote to him concerned that SAS units may have broken the law - Ben Birchall/PA

The Veterans Minister raised concerns with Ben Wallace on the decisions to shut down an investigation into UK special forces and war crimes in Afghanistan.

Johnny Mercer wrote to Mr Wallace, who was the defence secretary at the time, in 2019 about fears that there were credible allegations British forces had been involved.

As an independent inquiry into the actions of special forces began on Monday, the BBC reported that Mr Mercer, a former British army officer, was concerned that SAS units may have broken the law during operations.

However Mr Mercer publicly backed the closure of Operation Northmoor, the investigation into claims that special forces killed unarmed Afghans.

On the inquiry’s opening day, the hearing was told that special forces allegedly had a policy of executing males of “fighting age” in Afghanistan in circumstances where they posed no threat.

The central allegation of the inquiry, which will focus on alleged illegal activity in the war-torn nation between 2010 and 2013, is that special forces “abused” night raids to carry out the policy.

Oliver Glasgow KC, counsel to the inquiry, said that there were also claims that Afghan partner units “refused to serve with UK special forces due to their behaviour”.

In his opening submissions, he said: “Let there be no misunderstanding for those who have something to hide – the inquiry will use all its powers to make sure that if there is credible information of wrongdoing ... no matter how senior their position, they are referred to the relevant authorities.”

The Government set up Operation Northmoor in 2014 to investigate a total of 675 allegations of wrongdoing by British Armed Forces in Afghanistan.

They included allegations that the SAS had murdered dozens of unarmed men, detainees and civilians in raids during the conflict.

However the investigation, which was being conducted by the Royal Military Police, was shut down in 2019 and no charges were made.

Speaking to the Telegraph in 2020, Mr Mercer said that no British troops would be prosecuted for alleged crimes in Afghanistan.

He said it was “another significant moment as we retake ground ceded over the years to those who seek to rewrite history and line their own pockets with no regard at all for the damage they have done to some of our nation’s finest people”.

In a debate in the House of Commons he also insisted troops were innocent, telling Parliament that “the allegation that our armed forces operated so-called death squads in Afghanistan” was “simply not true”.

However privately he is said to have warned that the Government could suffer reputational damage in the long run if it did not seriously investigate alleged British war crimes and prosecute if necessary.

Families of some of the alleged victims took legal action against the Ministry of Defence (MoD), and an email disclosed during the legal battle suggested Mr Mercer believed that the Government should publicly acknowledge that “things went wrong on such operations in Afghanistan”.

Writing in 2019, the deputy head of the MoD’s legal department recounted dissuading the Veterans Minister that such a statement should be made, so that it did not prejudice a review of Operation Northmoor being considered by a High Court judge.

Mr Mercer, who served in Afghanistan, and the MoD said it would be inappropriate for them to comment while the inquiry was ongoing.

The inquiry was announced last year after a BBC Panorama investigation claimed that one SAS squadron had killed 54 people in suspicious circumstances in one six-month tour of Afghanistan.

During Monday’s evidence, the inquiry heard how special forces officers raised concerns of “questionable behaviour” by certain units in Afghanistan, describing alleged unlawful killings as “massacres”.

In email exchanges read to the inquiry, some officers feared being “dragged down” with the units carrying out the killings “when the next WikiLeaks occurs”.

One officer, who like all others had their identity hidden in the interests of national security, questioned a “rash of curtain-shootings”, which involved UK special forces taking suspected insurgents back into compounds before they then returned with a weapon from behind a curtain.

In an email chain concerning a night raid on Feb 9 2011, in which eight people were killed, one special forces officer said there appeared to be a “casual disregard for life”, after another officer said the spate of curtain-shootings were as if they were “setting the conditions for their execution”.

The inquiry continues.

