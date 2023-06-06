16-year-old girl pulled out of Johns Creek pool dies

A 16-year-old girl who was pulled out of a Johns Creek pool unresponsive on Monday has died, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

A statement from the department said that at 4:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the pool at the Estates at Johns Creek Apartments on Addison Lane.

When they arrived, a witness said two juveniles, a 16-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were playing in the pool.

She told police that she noticed they were underwater too long, according to the statement from the police, and since she could not swim, she went to the office for help.

Three men pulled the children out of the pool.

While the 9-year-old was able to be resuscitated and make a full recovery, the 16-year-old was life-flighted to Scottish Rite Medical Center.

She was confirmed dead on Tuesday afternoon. Her identity has not been released because she is a juvenile.

The incident appears to be an accident, according to officers, but is still under investigation.

