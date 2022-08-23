1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Johns Creek neighborhood, police say

One person is dead, one person is injured and another is in police custody after a shooting in a Johns Creek neighborhood.

Johns Creek officers were called to a home on Bramshill Drive in the Hunters Forest neighborhood off of Jonesbridge Road.

911 dispatchers alerted officers that shots had been fired at the home.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the scene to gather more details. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News viewers report seeing several police cars show up in the neighborhood just before 8 a.m.

Once officers arrived, one additional shot was fired. It is unclear if that shot was fired at the officers.

Investigators say one person was pronounced dead and one another was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have detained one person as a person of interest.

TRENDING STORIES:

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Police have not released the deceased victim’s identity.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: