Johns Creek police looking for ‘critically missing’ 78-year-old man

Johns Creek police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a critically missing 78-year-old man.

Kanwar Singh was discovered missing Wednesday at 6:20 a.m. on Gates Terrace in Johns Creek.

Police say he may be in the Forsyth County area near Chattahoochee Pointe Park.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 163 pounds, has brown eyes, a beard, and was wearing dark pajamas and a red or black cap.

If you see him, please call 911 and reference case number 2023-00511.

