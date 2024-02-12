Johns Hopkins selects 7 names to serve on campus police accountability board

The Johns Hopkins University has selected seven people to serve on the board overseeing its private police department.

The new members — one faculty member, two staff members and four students — are slated to serve on the board from June to the end of May 2025, so long as they are confirmed by the Maryland Senate. The university’s police department expects to deploy officers starting this summer.

The 15-member board overseeing the controversial new police force confirmed its first members nearly four years ago, though the department has gotten off to a slow start. Officers have not yet been recruited, and an appeal of litigation challenging the university’s efforts to start its own department is still being considered by the Maryland Appellate Court. In the meantime, the department has released draft directives and is seeking public feedback.

Among the names being passed to the Senate are Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, an associate professor in the medical school’s pulmonary division; Jerrell Bratcher, who works in the school’s communications department and is president of its Black Faculty & Staff Association; and Laura Rossi, the Peabody Institute’s human resources director. The students nominated are Kamaria S. Hill, a Carey Business School master’s student who previously served on the board; public health student Ateeb Ahmad Parray; and Krieger School of Arts & Sciences students Freud-Williams Maignan and Chyna Sinclair.

The board, which was required by the Community Safety and Strengthening Act that approved the police force in 2019, met 12 times last year. Its next general meeting is slated for March 20, though the new members won’t be serving until two meetings later, in July. The Senate has not yet scheduled hearing dates for the seven new members.

The police force, which serves a private institution but has indicated it will patrol some public areas adjacent to the institution’s Homewood, Peabody and East Baltimore campuses, will also be overseen by the city’s police accountability board. Work began on the creation of the armed police force in 2018 and has prompted protests by faculty, students and community members.

Members of the accountability board are primarily selected by a nominating commission.