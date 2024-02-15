Johns Hopkins University under investigation for potential civil rights violations
Johns Hopkins University under investigation for potential civil rights violations
Johns Hopkins University under investigation for potential civil rights violations
International Education Corporation aimed to maximize enrollment and profits by manipulating test outcomes to benefit from the federal student aid program, according to an investigation.
X has allowed dozens of sanctioned individuals and groups to pay for its premium service, according to a new report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP).
Gen Z TikTok users did not hold back in the comments.
Loved01's moisturizers, cleansers and other go-tos are designed to be more affordable and accessible than other celeb-backed products.
Add this one surprising step to elevate your skincare routine..
There are a lot of myths out there when it comes to washing your hair. It's time to set the record straight.
Fresh off the NFL playing its first Super Bowl and the NBA in-season tourney taking place in Las Vegas, the city receives more love.
An army of Amazon shoppers swear by this handy tool for targeting hard-to-reach spots.
Say goodbye to crepey skin and hello to deep discounts!
Whether you're a student, a working professional, or a retiree, choosing the right credit card can greatly impact your personal finances. Here's how to find the right credit card for you.
The state of North Carolina dropped its charges due to "lack of sufficient evidence."
In the proposal, the Pac-12 is asking the CFP to guarantee the league revenue distribution amounts and voting privileges.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down the coaching turnover that took place over the last few days at UCLA.
A 1990 Toyota Tercel EZ 3-door hatchback, the cheapest new Toyota of its day, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Channel Michelangelo as you tame your yard with this lightweight, battery-powered wonder.
Paramount Global said Tuesday it’s laying off some of its “very valued colleagues,” including on its Paramount+ team. The cuts will reportedly affect about 800 employees, an estimated three percent of the media giant’s workforce.
Lower-income consumers may start to cook at home more as restaurant meals become increasingly pricey.
How to tell if you've got a harmless wound or an infection like cat scratch fever.
Apple won't be forced to make iMessage interoperate with WhatsApp and other messaging rivals after all, nor will Microsoft face tighter controls on how it can operate its search engine Bing in the European Union after the bloc's lawmakers concluded the services do not meet the bar for designation under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The Commission also said today that it has closed two other market investigations -- into Microsoft's web browser Edge and online advertising service, Microsoft Advertising -- without finding that they should be designated as so-called "core platform services" under the regulation.
The European Parliament's civil liberties (LIBE) and internal market (IMCO) committees have overwhelmingly endorsed draft legislation setting out a risk-based framework for regulating applications of artificial intelligence. In a vote this morning the committees voted 71-8 (with seven abstentions) in favor of the compromise negotiated with EU Member States at the back end of last year in lengthy three-way 'trilogue' talks. The EU AI Act, originally proposed by the Commission back in April 2021, sets rules for AI developers based on the power of their models and/or the purpose for which they intend to apply AI.