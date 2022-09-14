Is Johns Lyng Group Limited's (ASX:JLG) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Johns Lyng Group's (ASX:JLG) stock increased significantly by 29% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Johns Lyng Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Johns Lyng Group

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Johns Lyng Group is:

12% = AU$38m ÷ AU$333m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Johns Lyng Group's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Johns Lyng Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. This certainly adds some context to Johns Lyng Group's moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Johns Lyng Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 17% in the same period.

Story continues

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Johns Lyng Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Johns Lyng Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 58% (or a retention ratio of 42%) for Johns Lyng Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Johns Lyng Group has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 45% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Johns Lyng Group's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 16%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Johns Lyng Group's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here