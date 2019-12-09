Johnson Aims to Hold His Lead As Race Ends: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

The polls vary, but they all agree that Boris Johnson is ahead. With no more set-piece events of the sort that might trip the prime minister up, that doesn’t look a bad bet.

He’s taking his message to England and Wales this week, going in on a simple theme: Give me a majority and I’ll get Brexit done. For Labour, the hope is that they can pull their voters home, and that, just like last time, the polls turn out to be wrong.

Must Read: Britain’s Latest Battle of Hastings Is Really About the Economy

For more on the election visit ELEC.

Coming Up:

Labour’s John McDonnell will give a speech on the economy in central London at 11 a.m.Johnson will start the day campaigning in North East England, and will finish it in the South West.Labour leaderJeremy Corbyn will address a rally in Bristol at 1 p.m.The BBC will hold a Question Time debate for an audience of under-30s debate in York to be broadcast at 8.30 p.m.

Polls:

The chances of a Conservative majority has risen to 80% -- the highest level so far -- according to Betfair.The Tories maintain a ten-point lead in the polls, according to the Guardian’s poll tracker.Headline voting intention shows the Conservative Party on 45%, compared to Labour’s 31%, according to a Survation poll conducted for ITV’s Good Morning Britain show.A BMG poll showed the Tories with 41%, Labour had 32%, and the Liberal Democrats at 14%.Here’s a summary of recent polls.

Catching Up:

Johnson unveiled his party’s three-tier immigration plan, though the details suggested it will change little from the U.K.’s existing points-based system.Labour announced a ten billion pound ($13 billion) plan to ensure free personal care for the elderly.Remainers’ hopes to stop Brexit is a fight they are poised to lose with Johnson on course to secure a majority.Johnson said a leaked Treasury impact assessment from his own government was wrong on the issue of checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.The FT reported that government officials have questioned whether there’s time to implement Johnson’s Brexit plans by Dec. 2020.Chairman of the Conservative Party James Cleverlyapologized for Islamophobia in his party, but said there was a “massive gulf” between it and Labour’s problems with anti-Semitism.Scotland would vote in favor of independence from the U.K. if Brexit goes ahead, according to a new poll.

The Markets:

The pound traded up 0.2% at 1.316 per dollar at 6:25 a.m. on Monday.Investors are bracing for a wild week as both the U.K. election and central bank decisions could pave the way for a full-blown race into riskier assets.From Bloomberg Intelligence: Johnson or Corbyn, U.K. Fiscal Policy Will Be Loosened in 2020

To contact the reporter on this story: Greg Ritchie in London at gritchie10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Robert Hutton, Chris Kay

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.