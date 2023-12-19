Johnson appointed chair of Senate Veterans and Public Safety Committee

Dec. 19—COLUMBUS — State Sen. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott, 14th District) was appointed last week to serve as chairman of the Ohio Senate's Veterans and Public Safety Committee, following Sen. Frank Hoagland's retirement from the Senate.

"It is a great honor to take over for Senator Hoagland, whom I deeply respect and admire," Johnson said. "This committee hears legislation monumentally important to not only our veterans, but to all Ohioans, and I look forward to serving with my unique experience and perspective."

Prior to this appointment, Johnson served as chairman of the Senate Community Revitalization Committee, where he facilitated hearings and presentations related to addiction, housing, families, and other topics important to Ohio's communities.

Senator Al Landis will now be the Chairman of the Community Revitalization Committee, although Johnson remains a voting member.

In 2019, Johnson was selected to replace 14th District Ohio Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami), who to be a regional economic development manager for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Johnson was the 90th District State Representative for part of Lawrence, Scioto and Adams counties from 2011-2018. He was the coroner of Scioto County for a decade.

Johnson served in the Ohio Army National Guard from 1990 to 2011, including multiple tours in Iraq and Kuwait. At the time of his retirement from the Guard, Johnson was serving as State Surgeon, held the rank of colonel, and had been awarded numerous federal and state military honors.

In the four General Assemblies that Johnson served in the Ohio House of Representatives, he was the Chairman of the House Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Johnson has appeared at numerous events in Lawrence County including being the main speaker at the Memorial Day Navy Night event in 2011, speaking at the Memorial Day Veterans Memorial Service in the soldiers section of Woodland Cemetery in 2012, National Day of Prayer in 2021 and the speaker at the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Past Grand Marshall dinner earlier this year.