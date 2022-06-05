Johnson Braced for Tory Rebels to Force Confidence Vote in Days

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kitty Donaldson and Andrew Atkinson
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Graham Brady
    British politician (born 1967)

(Bloomberg) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees rebel MPs from the governing Conservative Party triggering a vote on his leadership as soon as this week, according to a key ally of the premier.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Tory MPs seeking to oust Johnson may be on the cusp of securing the 54 letters required to force a confidence vote, said the person, who insisted that the prime minister is confident that he would win any ballot if it were to take place. One MP who has been mobilizing against Johnson said they thought the rebels already have the numbers to call a vote.

Under Tory party rules, only the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Graham Brady, knows for sure how many MPs have formally called for the premier to step down. Once the threshold is reached, Brady’s first move is to inform the prime minister. A spokesperson for the prime minister declined to comment.

Johnson has insisted he has no intention of resigning but the drumbeat of calls for him to go has steadily increased since the publication last month of an internal probe into illegal parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Tory MPs return to Westminster on Monday after a long holiday weekend to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with speculation mounting about whether the prime minister can survive. If they can trigger a confidence vote, and it’s still not certain that will happen, the rebels would need 180 voters to remove Johnson and prompt a leadership contest to choose the next prime minister.

Uncertainty over Johnson’s future comes as Britons grapple with soaring energy bills and the highest inflation in four decades. Warnings that as many as 250,000 more households faced being plunged into destitution prompted Chancellor Rishi Sunak to unveil a 15 billion-pound ($18.7 billion) support package to ease the cost of living crisis.

Sour Mood

The report into the so-called partygate scandal has soured the mood among lawmakers already frustrated by Johnson’s chaotic style and a series of missteps. Johnson became the first sitting prime minister found to have broken the law when he was fined over a celebration for his birthday party during the pandemic.

But the push to unseat him appears to have gathered momentum in recent days, when many Tory MPs are likely to have faced the fury of their constituents and local party associations.

Johnson was booed by crowds on Friday as he entered St. Paul’s Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for the Queen, though there were also cheers. On Saturday, the premier was the target of on-stage jibes at a Jubilee concert watched by millions. He was sat just meters away, behind members of the royal family, at the time.

Fears that Johnson could cost the Conservatives the 2024 general election will have been heightened by new polling suggesting the party is facing defeat in a special election in Wakefield on June 23. The seat is among the historically Labour-voting districts in northern England -- the so-called Red Wall -- that helped deliver a huge House of Commons majority for the Tories in 2019. On Sunday, pollster J.L. Partners put Labour 20 points ahead.

The party is also facing humiliation in a separate by-election due to be held in Tiverton and Honiton in southwest England on the same day. Bookmakers have the Liberal Democrats as favorites to take the Conservative stronghold. Both votes were triggered by Tory MPs stepping down over separate sex scandals.

Shifting Focus

Allies rallied around Johnson on Sunday. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended his record in office and said he’d win any leadership ballot. Business Minister Paul Scully said the party “may well have a vote of confidence” but insisted Johnson will survive.

“Whatever happens, we’ve got to get back to governing, to tackle things that people want him to do on a daily basis,” Scully told the Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4.

Johnson will make a last-ditch attempt to win over wavering Tories with a series of policy announcements in the coming week, including the progress the government is making in tackling the treatment backlog built up in the National Health Service during the pandemic.

In a separate announcement, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK is to send multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russian aggression.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Overseas Expansion Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Wit

  • Why the Central African Republic adopted Bitcoin

    Some 90% of people in the Central African Republic lack access to the internet, needed to use Bitcoin.

  • Alaska's unusual House primary draws Palin, Santa, 46 others

    Alaska voters are facing an election unlike any they’ve seen, with 48 candidates running to succeed the man who had held the state's only U.S. House seat for 49 years. While some of the candidates in this week's special primary have name recognition, including Sarah Palin and Santa Claus — yes, Santa Claus — many are relative unknowns or political novices — a fishing guide, a contractor, a gold miner who went to prison for allegedly threatening federal land managers. The huge number of candidates and the short timeline for holding the election after Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young's death on March 18 has some voters overwhelmed and scrambling to learn more about their options.

  • Kate Moss wears Union Jack blazer atop pageant bus days after Johnny Depp verdict

    The model joined Charlotte Tilbury on a double decker bus

  • US, S. Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North's launches

    The U.S. and South Korean militaries launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in a show of force matching a North Korean missile display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations. The allies’ live-fire exercise involved eight Army Tactical Missile System missiles – one American and seven South Korean – that were fired into South Korea’s eastern waters across 10 minutes following notifications for air and maritime safety, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Forces Korea. The tit-for-tat missile launches were aimed at demonstrating the ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks, the South Korean military said.

  • UK's Johnson could face leadership challenge this week -Times

    Officials in British prime minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party expect a challenge to his leadership this week and have pencilled in a vote for Wednesday, the Sunday Times newspaper reported. A growing number of Conservative lawmakers have said they have lost faith in Johnson's government over a "partygate" scandal, with some saying they have submitted letters to officially call for a vote of confidence in their leader. At least 54 Conservative members of parliament are required to formally request a confidence vote to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee for one to be triggered.

  • Anti-government protesters clash with police in Lima

    STORY: Protesters walked through downtown Lima carrying signs demanding Castillo to leave office.One demonstrator, Maribel Ortinola, told Reuters she wants the president to leave the country alone, saying, "he is driving it to bankruptcy. No Peruvian wants him. He needs to leave. For dignity's sake he must leave power."Footage showed police using tear gas to disperse the demonstrators and protesters running to safety.No injuries nor detentions were reported by the authorities.Castillo, a leftist former school teacher and union leader, has presided over unprecedented political instability since taking office last July, cycling through four separate cabinets and surviving two impeachment attempts.

  • Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life

    When a team of scientists listened to an audio clip recorded underwater off islands in central Indonesia, they heard what sounded like a campfire. Instead, it was a coral reef, teeming with life, according to a study scientists from British and Indonesian universities published last month, in which they used hundreds of such audio clips to train a computer programme to monitor the health of a coral reef by listening to it. A healthy reef has a complex "crackling, campfire-like" sound because of all the creatures living on and in it, while a degraded reef sounds more desolate, life sciences specialist and the team's lead researcher Ben Williams said.

  • Australia PM Reaches Out to China Over Fighter Jet Encounter

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Australian government has reached out to Beijing to raise concerns over what he described as a “dangerous maneuver” between a Chinese fighter jet and an Australian surveillance plane over the South China Sea.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on Arms‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than

  • N.Korea fires volley of missiles, prompting joint military drill by Japan, US

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, likely its largest single test, a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military drills. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that at least eight missiles were fired from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang and they flew between 110 km-600 km (70-370 miles) at altitudes between 25 km to 90 km. In response to North Korea's missiles launch, Japan's Self Defence Force issued a statement that Japan and the United States had conducted a joint military exercise.

  • Trump calls Paul Ryan a 'pathetic loser' after the former Republican House Speaker said many in the GOP didn't have guts to impeach him

    Donald Trump heaped insults on Fox News and Paul Ryan after the former Republican House Speaker said a lot of the GOP wanted to impeach him.

  • Liz Cheney: Trump using more extreme language than what caused Jan. 6 attack

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said on Sunday that former President Trump is using more extreme language than he did prior to the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol. Trump’s rhetoric about the 2020 presidential election being stolen has been blamed for motivating many of his supporters who attempted to prevent Congress from certifying the results.…

  • Democrats challenge nominating papers of Trump-backed Republican governor candidate Tim Michels

    If successful, the challenge would be a fatal blow to Michels, who was just endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Strike on the Sviatohirsk Lavra: Zelenskyy awaits the reaction of the UN and UNESCO

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 4 JUNE 2022, 17:32 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the United Nations and UNESCO to expel Russia from these organisations as a terrorist state that is destroying historical monuments and social infrastructure in Ukraine.

  • Texts Reveal GOP Mission to Breach Voting Machine in Georgia

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Jose PaglieryDOUGLAS, GEORGIA—The Georgia Secretary of State claims it is investigating how a local election supervisor gave a cadre of 2020 election truthers improper access to an election computer system, in what initially seemed like the latest example of rogue actors misusing their government positions to cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.But that investigation may expose a far more sinister plot than previously

  • French arms firm busts sanctions to help Russia build weapons

    This story began with the fact that in April, volunteers noticed the products of the French manufacturer Thales in Russian military equipment – the T72B3 tank and the BMD-4 "Bakhcha" infantry fighting vehicle. Both combat vehicles used foreign thermal imaging sighting systems.

  • Elon Musk Has a Message for The CIA

    Elon Musk is almost everywhere. When it's not news about one of his multiple companies -- Tesla , SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink -- he posts about politics, geopolitical affairs, or engages with his millions of followers on a variety of topics, ranging from his states of mind to metaphysical questions such as happiness. For two months, since April to be precise, he has monopolized the headlines with his ongoing acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Trump Led 'Multifaceted Criminal Conspiracy' To Destroy Democracy, Says George Conway

    The upcoming Jan. 6 hearings don't need any new "bombshells," lawmakers just need to show exactly what happened, Conway tells Jake Tapper on CNN.

  • Former Alabama GOP Senate candidate Mike Durant says he won't vote for runoff contenders Mo Brooks or Katie Britt: 'Bad people won'

    "Katie Britt doesn't deserve to be a senator," Durant told 1819 News. "Mo Brooks has been in politics for 40 years, and all he does is run his mouth."

  • Ready For Prime Time: Jan. 6 Panel To Reportedly Air Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Videotapes

    The final hearing will focus on Donald Trump with bombshells to be revealed, according to The Washington Post.