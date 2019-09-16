Johnson the Brexit 'Hulk' finally meets EU's Juncker

Johnson's strategy faces opposition at home, where rebel and opposition MPs have passed a law aimed at forcing him to seek a Brexit delay (AFP Photo/Jon Super)

Luxembourg (AFP) - Six weeks before he is due to lead Britain out of the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will sit down Monday with a sceptical Jean-Claude Juncker, insisting that a Brexit deal is possible.

After a weekend in which he compared himself to comic book super-smasher Hulk, the British leader will enjoy a genteel working lunch ofh snails and salmon in Luxembourg with the EU Commission president.

Downing Street has confidently billed the Luxembourg visit as part of efforts to negotiate an orderly divorce from the union before an October 17 EU summit.

A UK spokesman said Johnson would tell Juncker that "progress has been made, given that before the summer recess many said reopening talks would not be possible.

"The UK needs to enact the referendum result and avoid another delay; the UK wants to deliver Brexit and move on to other priorities, and EU member states' leaders want to renegotiate an orderly Brexit."

But Brussels has played down talk of a breakthrough, insisting Johnson has yet to suggest any "legally operable" proposal to revise a previous withdrawal accord.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier, who will join the leaders for their talks in Juncker's native Grand Duchy, said last week he has "no reason to be optimistic".

The European Parliament will this week vote on a resolution rejecting Johnson's demand that the so-called "Irish backstop" clause be stripped from the deal.

The UK spokesman said: "We want a deal. This cannot include the backstop."

Johnson insists this measure, which temporarily keeps the UK in the EU customs union, has to go if he is to bring the agreement back to the House of Commons.

But the accord will also have to win the support of the other 27 EU leaders and the European Parliament if Britain is not to crash out with no deal on October 31.

Johnson, in turn, boasts that he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than ask his European counterparts to postpone Brexit for a third time into next year.

"Be in no doubt that if we cannot get a deal -- the right deal for both sides -- then the UK will come out anyway," Johnson said, writing in the Daily Telegraph on Monday.

The UK spokesman said that Britain would refuse an extension even if one were offered.

It is difficult, then, to see what might come from the lunch. There is no plan for a joint statement, but Barnier will meet Britain's Brexit minister Stephen Barclay for separate discussions.

- 'Hulk smash!' -

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Barclay indicated that any post-Brexit transition period could be extended past 2020 in order to resolve issues with the border.

Johnson, meanwhile, compared himself to Marvel comics hero Hulk, the rampaging mutant alter-ego of a mild-mannered nuclear scientist whose catchphrase is "Hulk smash!"

"The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets and he always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be," Johnson told the Mail on Sunday.

Johnson's strategy faces opposition at home, where rebel and opposition MPs have passed a law aimed at forcing him to seek a Brexit delay.

Britain's Supreme Court will rule this week on a bid to overturn Johnson's decision to suspend parliament and limit time to debate the crisis.

Barnier will address the European Parliament session in Strasbourg on Wednesday as MEPs vote to reaffirm and reinforce the EU Brexit stance -- and insist that the backstop must stay.

After his lunch with Juncker, Johnson is due to meet Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. The pair will hold a joint news conference.

