EU Says Johnson’s Plan Not Yet Good Enough: Brexit Update

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Cabinet on Sunday that a Brexit deal is achievable, but European Union negotiators warned that his plans are not yet good enough to be the basis for an agreement.

The British premier said that while a pathway to an agreement could be seen, there is still a significant amount of work required and the U.K. must be prepared to leave on Oct. 31, according to a spokesperson.

In Brussels, EU officials were briefed that talks had not made enough progress and that the U.K. proposals were falling short of what is required for a deal. Negotiations are due to continue into Monday.

Key Developments:

Michel Barnier briefed envoys from EU governments on the negotiations, and warned not enough progress has been made yet.Officials from the group have said Boris Johnson indicated a possible path to detailed talks on a deal to exit the bloc as a potential compromise over the Irish border starts to emerge.U.K. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn stood firm on the need for Johnson to request an extension if negotiations falter and on his right to lead any alternative government.

Deal By Summit ‘Difficult, But Not Impossible’ (5:10 p.m)

The envoys were briefed that a deal by this week’s summit will be difficult, but not impossible, one official said.

Even though it’s hard to predict how that summit will unfold, the leaders themselves will not negotiate on the legal text when they meet on Thursday. That means that an agreement on the wording must be reached by Wednesday and cleared by the envoys of the 27 remaining EU governments before the summit opens.

Johnson’s Plan Not Good Enough Yet: EU (4:40 p.m.)

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier briefed the bloc’s government envoys in Brussels on the U.K proposals, and why they aren’t yet acceptable, mainly in the customs area, two officials familiar with the matter said. No decisions are expected today, as the European Commission does not think a breakthrough or a breakdown in talks will be likely. Negotiations will continue through Monday, the officials said.

A third official present in the meeting with Barnier and the Secretary General of the Council of the EU Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen said that EU27 ambassadors were briefed that reaching a deal will now be “very difficult” before this week’s EU Summit without a political push from London.

A fourth official added that not enough progress has been achieved over the weekend as the EU would like to see. Speaking ahead of the briefing, a separate EU diplomat said time was running out and the hope was the British negotiators showed enough flexibility to continue and swiftly conclude the talks.

Johnson Tells Cabinet That a Deal Is Possible (14:45)

The prime minister updated his Cabinet on negotiations, saying that there is a way forward for a deal that “could secure all our interests, respect the Good Friday Agreement, get rid of the backstop and get Brexit done by Oct. 31,” a U.K. government spokesman said.

EU Should Approve Extension If Requested, Juncker Says (13:00)

As negotiators from both sides continue intensive talks for a second day, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is turning his attention to whether Brexit should be delayed.

“It’s up to the Brits to decide if they will ask for an extension,” Juncker was quoted as saying by his spokeswoman Mina Andreeva, on Twitter. “But if Boris Johnson were to ask for extra time -- which probably he won’t -- I would consider it unhistoric to refuse such a request.”

Andreeva clarified that his use of the German word “unhistorisch” in the original comments, given to Austrian newspaper Kurier, means it would not do justice to history for the EU to say no.

Johnson’s Plan is ‘Race to Bottom’ Says Sturgeon (10:00)

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that she won’t vote for the type of deal Johnson is negotiating.

“The proposals that are on the table from Boris Johnson and any likely amendment of them would not be acceptable to the SNP because they would take Scotland out of the EU, out of the single market, out of the customs union with all the damage that would cause,” the Scottish National Party leader said.