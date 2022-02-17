Johnson brother arrested for burglary

Feb. 17—One half of the infamous Johnson brothers was arrested this week after allegedly committing a residential burglary in Wheatland.

On Monday night, Yuba County Sheriff's Department deputies were called at about 7:40 p.m. by residents near a home in the 1400 block of Forty Mile Road in Wheatland. The residents said they heard glass break at the front of the property and later allegedly found Jerry Johnson, 59, had broken a window and was attempting to get in the home.

The residents detained Johnson until deputies arrived, Leslie Williams with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said. Johnson was allegedly found to be in possession of a crowbar and a large screwdriver. An ax also was found on the ground near the broken window, Williams said.

Johnson was booked into Yuba County Jail for burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and for a parole violation. Williams said he is not eligible for bail due to a parole violation.

Jerry Johnson, along with his brother Mark Johnson, was previously accused of running a years-long burglary operation across Northern California. They pleaded no contest to 10 Sutter County burglaries in September 2015.

Jerry Johnson pleaded no contest to nine counts of burglary for 16 years in prison. He had already been sentenced in Yuba County to serve time for 13 counts of receiving stolen property, the Appeal previously reported.

Jerry Johnson and his brother were arrested in July 2013 after detectives recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of suspected stolen property in stash houses on Riverside Drive in Olivehurst, Hammonton-Smartsville Road in Linda, and Grove Lane in Sutter County.

According to Appeal archives, three trailers, a pickup truck and a flat-bed truck were needed to haul away the stolen property.

Victims of those burglaries had testified in a preliminary hearing about the loss of family heirlooms, guns, tools, even food from their freezers, after they said they were tricked by the brothers, who gained access to homes through the guise of a fix-it business.