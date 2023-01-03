Johnson C. Smith president announces retirement in June after 5 1/2 years at the HBCU

Clarence Armbrister, president of Johnson C. Smith University, announced in a message to students Tuesday he will retire in June from the west Charlotte institution.

Armbrister became the 14th president of the historically Black university on Jan. 1, 2018. He said in his message that the JCSU Board of Trustees will launch a search for his successor, and that he’ll stay on as senior advisor until early 2024 to help the new president.

“It is a bittersweet moment for me and my family because we love this university and the unparalleled opportunities HBCUs like ours provide for thousands of students across the country each year,” he wrote in his message. “Nonetheless, my contract is expiring at the end of this school year and I have decided to take the opportunity, at 66, to start a new chapter in my life, to pursue personal interests and spend time with family.”

Armbrister began his career as a lawyer in the public finance department of Saul, Ewing Remick & Saul, leaving as a partner in 1994 to serve as Philadelphia city treasurer, where he managed the city’s funds, investments and debt, and chief of staff to the mayor.

His resume also includes working as managing director of the Philadelphia School District, which at the time was the fourth-largest school district in the country, an investment banker, senior vice president at Temple University, chief of staff and senior vice president at Johns Hopkins University and president and CEO of Girard College, a Philadelphia boarding school.

A Miami native, Armbrister received bachelor’s degrees in political science and economics from the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from the University of Michigan. He and his wife, Denise, have five children and four grandchildren

“I’d like to express my gratitude for your support as I begin my sixth year as president, and for the passion and talent each of you contributes to making JCSU such a special place,” he wrote. “It has truly been a privilege and an honor to serve the JCSU family.”

This is a developing story