Johnson City man arrested last fall gets prison after pleading guilty to weapons charge

A Broome County man originally charged with multiple drug and weapons felonies will serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to a single weapons charge.

Broome County Judge Carol A. Cocchiola this week sentenced Edward Fuller, 29, of Johnson City, to prison time plus three years of post-release supervision.

The sentence is a result of Fuller's guilty plea to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Fuller was initially charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies.

He was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminally using drug paraphernalia, which are misdemeanors.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Broome County Investigations Unit Task Force, which executed a search warrant in late September at 242 Grand Ave. in Johnson City.

Investigators reported recovering quantities of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, various drug paraphernalia, an illegally-possessed Ruger 9-mm handgun, components to manufacture a "ghost gun" handgun, two high-capacity magazines, and a switchblade, along with metal and plastic knuckles.

Fuller has been in custody at the Broome County Jail since his arrest.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton area man pleads to weapons charge, gets prison sentence