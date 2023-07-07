Johnson City man charged with felonies after shooting incident gets five years in prison

A Johnson City man who was originally charged with multiple felonies after a shooting in the village that wounded another man will serve five years in state prison after pleading guilty to a single lesser charge.

Broome County Judge Carol A. Cocchiola on Friday imposed the sentence on Spencer Chapman, 24, along with five years of post-release supervision.

Chapman was originally charged with second-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

The charges stem from an April 2022 incident in which Chapman was accused of shooting another man inside a Baldwin Street home, according to the Johnson City police.

Housing Apartment complex planned for Binghamton under scrutiny. Why it's still going forward

Patrol officers who responded to 215 Baldwin St. discovered a 24-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his right side.

He was treated for his injury and later released, police said.

Chapman, who was under the supervision of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision at the time in connection with a previous assault conviction, pleaded guilty in April of this year to a reduced felony charge of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

Chapman has been incarcerated at the Broome County Jail since his arrest.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome County man sentenced to five years for shooting incident