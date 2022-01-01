Johnson City man dies from injuries in New Year's Eve attack. Police charge acquaintance

A Johnson City man was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal attack of an acquaintance.

Kyle Babola, 33, was charged with second-degree murder after a man was fatally injured on Floral Avenue hours earlier.

Johnson City police responded at about 6:30 p.m. to a suspicious incident call at a residence on Floral Avenue, where they discovered a 55-year-old man with critical injuries from a sharp-edged weapon.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later. The victim's name has not been released.

Police said Babola was known to the victim. He was developed as a suspect at about 10:30 p.m., located at an address on Helen Street and taken into custody. A weapon was also found, police said.

Babola was being held in the Broome County Jail following arraignment.

The New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit assisted Johnson City police.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Johnson City police charge man New Year's Eve homicide Floral Avenue