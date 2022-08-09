Johnson City man pleads guilty in Pratt Avenue stabbing in February

A Johnson City man arrested after a stabbing incident earlier this year in the village has pleaded guilty to an assault charge.

David J. Maiella, 32, pleaded guilty Monday in Broome County Court to a single charge of second-degree assault, a felony, in connection with a Feb. 27 incident in the village.

Maiella admitted that, while in the village of Johnson City on that day, he intentionally caused physical injury to his child’s grandfather by stabbing him with a knife and a piece of broken glass during a dispute at a residence on Pratt Avenue.

Public safety2 people seriously injured in head-on crash on Vestal Parkway, police say

For subscribersThis Yonkers kayaking group helps youth of color access the outdoors

EnvironmentWhy a lithium-ion battery recycling event is coming to Broome County Aug. 13

Johnson City police responded to that address around 11 a.m. Feb. 27, and encountered Maiella attacking another man with a large piece of broken glass, police said.

The victim sustained multiple non-life-threatening stab and slash wounds during the incident. Officers recovered the shard of glass as well as a knife that was used during the attack, police said.

The investigation revealed Maiella had menaced a female with a knife prior to attacking the victim, and that a small child who was present during the incident sustained a minor injury from falling, according to police.

Village police initially charged Maiella with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Maiella will serve four years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, according to the Broome County District Attorney's Office.

Maeilla is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 10 in Broome County Court.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Johnson City man pleads guilty to Pratt Avenue stabbing in February